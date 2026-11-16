Hundreds visited HMCS Robert Hampton Gray at Ogden Point on Nov 14 for public tours ahead of its official commissioning on Nov 16, marking the final Harry DeWolf-class patrol ship.

Hundreds of visitors gathered at Ogden Point in Victoria on Saturday, Nov. 14, to explore HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, the Royal Canadian Navy's newest Arctic and offshore patrol vessel. Families, friends, and naval enthusiasts boarded the ship during free public tours scheduled between 1 and 3 p.m., allowing them to view the vessel's interior and learn about its operational capabilities.

HMCS Robert Hampton Gray serves as the sixth and final vessel in the Harry DeWolf class, a critical component of Canada's northern defense infrastructure. The public tours provided a rare opportunity for Greater Victoria residents to inspect the ship before its official commissioning ceremony scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16. This event marks a significant milestone for the navy as the vessel formally enters commissioned service to expand its patrols in Canada's northern waters.

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Arctic Voyage and Operational Capabilities

The vessel arrived in Victoria on Nov. 6 after completing a demanding Arctic voyage that included a transit through the Canadian Arctic Archipelago and the Northwest Passage. Lieutenant (Navy) Brendan Kerbiriou, a bridge officer aboard HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, guided visitors through the ship's bridge and explained the vessel's typical cruising speed of 10 to 12 knots. He described the journey through the Northwest Passage as a unique experience that offers chances to witness wildlife and natural phenomena rarely seen by most Canadians.

The journey to the West Coast included strategic stops in Greenland, Cambridge Bay, and Alaska before reaching Victoria. According to Kerbiriou, the navy currently stations four of its six Arctic and offshore patrol vessels on the East Coast, with two assigned to the West Coast. The ship is specifically designed to operate in challenging northern environments, enabling Canadian sailors to reach remote areas of the Arctic that are otherwise difficult to access.

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Crew Life and Bridge Operations

During the tours, visitors were introduced to the bridge, where sailors navigate and control the vessel. Lieutenant (Navy) Brendan Kerbiriou explained that approximately four personnel are typically involved in bridge watch operations, with watches generally lasting four hours. The ship is equipped with two enclosed lifeboats, each capable of accommodating 60 people in an emergency, ensuring safety during its extensive remote operations.

While the ship can accommodate additional personnel for specialized operations and training, Kerbiriou noted that approximately 80 to 90 people typically serve aboard. He highlighted that the Arctic patrol vessels are more spacious and comfortable than traditional warships, improving living conditions for the crew. The ship's environmental systems also play a crucial role in Arctic operations, as wastewater management is subject to strict restrictions in northern waters, requiring the crew to retain certain waste aboard until it can be appropriately handled.

Honoring a Victoria Cross Recipient

HMCS Robert Hampton Gray was built in Halifax, along with the other five vessels in its class. The ship is named after Lt. Robert Hampton Gray, who was born in Trail, B.C., in 1917. He holds the distinction of being the only member of the Royal Canadian Navy to receive the Victoria Cross for actions during the Second World War. Gray was killed in action in August 1945 while leading an aerial attack against Japanese shipping, a legacy that continues to inspire the crew of the vessel that bears his name.

The arrival of HMCS Robert Hampton Gray on the West Coast signifies the completion of the Harry DeWolf-class program. This expansion enhances the navy's ability to conduct patrols, surveillance, and operations in Canada's northern waters. The public event served as a final chance for the community to engage with the vessel before it resumes its duties, ensuring that the public remains informed about Canada's naval presence and its commitment to sovereignty in the Arctic region.