Historic Manhattan Church Transformed into Children's Museum in Complex Adaptive Reuse Project

Construction is underway to convert a 123-year-old landmarked church into the expanded Children's Museum of Manhattan, doubling its capacity by 2028. The intricate project by Shawmut Design and Construction involves threading seven new floors within the historic Beaux Arts shell while preserving architectural treasures like a barrel vault and steeple, using advanced digital tools and careful sequencing to meet landmark requirements.

A 123-year-old church on Manhattan's Upper West Side, overlooking Central Park, is undergoing a transformation into the new home for the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM).

This major adaptive reuse project, managed by Shawmut Design and Construction as general contractor and construction manager, represents the museum's first expansion in over 40 years and will double its capacity upon completion in 2028. The historic church, originally designed in the Beaux Arts style by the renowned firm Carrère & Hastings, is a New York City landmark, requiring a highly sensitive and intricate approach to integrate modern museum functions while preserving its architectural integrity.

The project's primary challenge is threading seven floors of programmatic space-including interactive exhibition areas, a performance space, a café, a museum store, and a rooftop terrace-within the existing cavernous volume. According to Mary Mahany, senior project executive at Shawmut, the solution involves delicately threading the new structure through the building while preserving its overall architecture, signature features like the barrel vault ceiling and tall arched windows, and the dominating steeple.

To minimize surprises common in historic renovations, the team conducted extensive investigations and walkthroughs during pre-construction. Digital modeling, Matterport 3D scanning, and OpenSpace 360-degree photo documentation are being used for logistics planning and real-time documentation. Construction is sequenced carefully. Soft and structural demolition are progressing according to plan.

The interior work has commenced with the cellar installation of a new seven-story steel frame and concrete slabs that will rise through the church interior. The existing structure will be shored and stabilized with a new foundation to support the new construction. All interior elements are protected with coverings.

Meanwhile, scaffolding encloses the white granite façade for cleaning and restoration work, all done in strict compliance with the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission's requirements. The completed building will harness the abundant natural light from its historic windows, creating an inspiring environment for early childhood development through play and learning. The design is by architect FXCollaborative and exhibit designers THG Creative.

Shawmut's experience with complex adaptive reuse, including a recent project inside a 100-year-old landmark beneath a 52-story tower, informs this meticulous effort to blend new museum facilities with a treasured civic monument





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