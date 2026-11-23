Mike Williams discovers four hand-made parkas from the 1974 Arctic Winter Games in a Kamloops thrift store and returns them to Taloyoak, Nunavut.

Mike Williams, a retired IT professional residing in Kamloops, British Columbia, has successfully secured the return of four historic hand-made parkas to their community of origin in Taloyoak, Nunavut. Williams discovered the garments at a Value Village thrift store in mid-October after recognizing their unique historical significance and proper attribution to the original seamstresses. He ultimately decided to donate the items rather than sell them for the $325 he paid for the lot, ensuring they returned to the northern community where they were crafted more than fifty years ago.

Discovery of 1974 Arctic Winter Games Garments

Williams initially purchased the four parkas with the intention of reselling them for profit, but his perspective shifted after investigating their origins. He noticed that the garments bore specific labels and embroidery that identified the artisans who created them, sparking his curiosity. He posted about the find on social media, which led to contact with individuals who could confirm the parkas were part of a special production run for the 1974 Arctic Winter Games held in Anchorage, Alaska. This realization transformed the purchase from a potential financial gain into a mission of historical preservation and cultural repatriation.

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Historical Context of Taloyoak Craft Collective

These parkas were produced by the Arnaqarvik craft collective, which was established in the early 1970s in Taloyoak, a community formerly known as Spence Bay. The collective was instrumental in designing and producing nearly 400 outfits for athletes and dignitaries from the Northwest Territories for the 1974 Arctic Winter Games. Key figures in this initiative included Judy McGrath, who relocated to the area from Newfoundland, and Arnaoyok Alookee, a resident of Taloyoak. Their collaborative effort ensured that traditional Inuit craftsmanship was showcased on an international stage during the sporting event.

Verification by Kitikmeot Heritage Society Experts

Experts from the Kitikmeot Heritage Society in Nunavut have verified the authenticity of the parkas found by Williams. A collections manager confirmed that the materials and manufacturing techniques are consistent with historical records from the era. The society noted that some of the parkas feature the initials "WG" on their labels, which stands for "Winter Games." Additionally, three of the four garments retain the names of the seamstresses on their tags, while a fourth amauti-style parka, designed specifically to carry a baby in the hood, features the creator's name embroidered in Inuktitut syllabics.

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Emotional Reunion with Selena Tucktoo

Selena Kublu Tucktoo, a resident of Taloyoak, expressed surprise and joy upon learning that a parka she created over fifty years ago had been found. Tucktoo recalled her experiences as a young woman in her early twenties, learning the complex art of sewing these garments alongside her mother. She described the process as initially difficult but ultimately fun, noting that many seamstresses in her community were involved in producing these outfits for the Alaska event. Her reaction highlighted the deep personal connection many Inuit citizens maintain with their traditional clothing and the stories embedded within them.

Logistics of Returning Parkas to Nunavut

Following the verification process, Williams undertook the logistical challenge of transporting the parkas back to the Northwest Territories. The journey spans 2,500 kilometres, raising concerns about potential damage or loss of the delicate historical items during transit. To ensure the safety of the garments, Williams planned to deliver them personally rather than using standard postal services. This direct approach underscores his commitment to preserving the integrity of the artifacts and facilitating a tangible connection between the modern community of Kamloops and its historical roots in Taloyoak.