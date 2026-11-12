Widower Urges Parliament to Reconsider MAID Bill After Wife Dies by Suicide

David Slater wants MPs to reconsider a bill that would ban MAID for people with mental illness as a sole condition, after his wife Diane McDowell, 71, died by suicide on Oct. 25. Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who read her obituary, says he erred on the side of caution due to the permanence of ending life.

David Slater wants members of Parliament to reconsider a new bill that would ban people with mental illness as a sole underlying condition from accessing medical assistance in dying, known as MAID.

His wife, Diane McDowell, 71, wanted a medically assisted death but was not eligible, he said. She died by suicide on Oct. 25. Justice Minister Sean Fraser introduced the legislation in late October. If passed into law in the coming months, it would prohibit MAID for people whose only underlying condition is mental illness.

Also read Husband Decides He's 'Not A Maid' And Refuses To Help Postpartum Wife

David Slater urges MP to reconsider MAID bill

Slater believes his wife should have had the option of MAID. He said his wife's life would have ended either way, but with MAID, the dignity with which she lived her life would have been maintained. McDowell managed depression with therapy and medication for decades, but it returned and no longer responded to treatment. Slater said she kept it in remission, but when the time came, it was not going to go back.

She had passed the point of remission. Travel was an escape. Photographs show her laughing at an ancient temple in Greece, holding out a navy skirt in one hand as if preparing for a curtsy. Other photos show her draped in a pink pashmina outside the Taj Mahal and grinning with a family of elephants in Botswana.

Advertisement

She also loved gardening for hours in her Toronto backyard, sailing through the Caribbean, and wearing shiny loafers. Those joys became reminders of what she had lost. About six weeks before her death, McDowell told her husband of 36 years, I do not want to die, but I do not want to live like this. Slater paused as tears spilled from his eyes.

Justice Minister Fraser cites caution in MAID legislation

And that is MAID in a nutshell, he said. Fraser read McDowell's obituary and was moved by the tragedy. He recently lost a close childhood friend who also struggled with mental illness for more than 20 years. They had grown apart as adults, but Fraser remembers him as smart, funny and talented, on a path to immense success before his life changed.

Fraser said his friend tried everything too, and clarified that MAID was not part of his story. Fraser said he had to make a decision on MAID in the absence of consensus from the medical community. He erred on the side of caution because of the permanence of the decision to end one's life.

He told The Canadian Press in a quiet room on Parliament Hill that he tries to preserve life where possible without being inconsiderate toward people who do not see a path for themselves. Fraser said he was heeding concerns from many psychiatrists who said there was no way to parse out if someone could get better with the right treatment, even if it appeared they had tried everything.

Experts warn suicide risk if MAID access restricted

He also spoke to people who would not be alive today if MAID had been an option, and who are happy to still be here. Some experts have warned that restricting access to MAID for mental illness would result in people dying by suicide instead of surrounded by family on their own terms. Obituaries published over the past several years, during which a planned expansion of MAID access was delayed, suggest there have been such cases.

Fraser said this policy decision was not an accounting exercise, weighing the fatal stakes of either withholding or granting MAID to people with mental illness. He said he is not blind to the struggle that people have when they live with mental illness with deadly consequences. Fraser paused and became visibly emotional as he spoke about his close childhood friend, who he lost just weeks ago after a more than 20-year battle with mental illness.

Advertisement

Depression was part of McDowell's life before she met Slater in her early thirties. She managed it with medication and therapy. Slater said she was quieter at low periods, but never cancelled social plans or missed a day at the litigation firm where she was a founding partner and worked for more than 30 years. At the office, she had a reputation for grace, empathy and professionalism.

Diane McDowell enjoyed life before mental health decline

McDowell retired from the law firm in 2012. The couple did not have children. We have holidays, Slater said they liked to quip. They spent winters sailing the Caribbean, summers in Toronto, and about three months each year in an apartment in the south of France.

McDowell's father was in the Air Force, and she lived in Germany, France and across Canada throughout her childhood. She was one of the first in her family to graduate from university and managed the pub at Queen's University to pay for summer travels, Slater said with pride. Several years into retirement, feeling good in her golden years, McDowell asked her family doctor to go off her medication for depression and began tapering her dose.

They were on a boat in Grenada when she woke one morning and told Slater she had to go home. Something is not right, he recalls her saying. That was the beginning of a more difficult journey. She immediately went back on medication.

It did not help, nor did any of the treatments her doctors tried in the coming years, including transcranial magnetic stimulation, electroconvulsive therapy or ketamine. It came on like a ton of bricks. It was shocking, he said. Slater recalls waking one night to the sound of their brass headboard banging against the wall.

She was shaking so hard that I thought she was actually having an epileptic fit, he said. He later learned she had had an anxiety attack. It sometimes took eight or nine hours for her surge of panic to subside. McDowell is shown posing at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, in an undated handout photo.

David Slater holds a photo of his late wife Diane McDowell posing at the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, at his home in Toronto on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.