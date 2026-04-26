Highway 63 Reopens After Storm Strands Hundreds Near Fort McMurray

A powerful spring snowstorm caused widespread disruption on Highway 63, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for hours. Drivers are criticizing the response from authorities, citing slow action and poor communication. The highway has now reopened, but questions remain about emergency preparedness.

A severe spring snowstorm caused significant disruption on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray on Friday, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for extended periods, some overnight.

The unexpected intensity of the storm caught authorities off guard, according to provincial officials. The highway, along with nearby Highway 881, reopened on Saturday after the snow and strong winds subsided. Many stranded drivers, including Judith Iwaszkiw and Diana Noble, expressed frustration with the perceived slow response from the province, local government, and the RCMP.

Noble recounted spending 13 hours in a car with strangers after being forced off the road, relying on the kindness of a family who offered her and another stranded motorist a ride. Lance Kane, who was stuck approximately 100 kilometers south of Fort McMurray, remained in the same location for 22 hours, but found support from a family who took him in.

He highlighted the dire conditions faced by others, including those without food, water, or fuel, and those experiencing medical emergencies, including mothers with infants. Both Noble and Iwaszkiw reported limited communication from authorities and even alleged instances of being dismissed when seeking assistance. The provincial government, through spokesperson Husam Khalo, stated they are reviewing the performance of the highway maintenance contractor. The RCMP and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo did not respond to requests for comment.

Iwaszkiw drew parallels between the current situation and past emergencies in Fort McMurray, such as the 2016 Horse River fire and the 2020 flood, noting a recurring pattern of frustration with institutional responses. Despite the challenges, a sense of community emerged among those stranded, with individuals like Brad Shearing checking on others and sharing information. A helicopter delivered essential supplies, including gasoline and coffee from Tim Hortons, which were then distributed among those affected.

The incident underscores the need for improved emergency response protocols and greater accountability from relevant authorities in the face of unpredictable weather events in northern Alberta





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Fort Mcmurray Highway 63 Snowstorm Stranded Motorists Alberta Emergency Response RCMP Road Closure

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