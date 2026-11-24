DriveBC reports Highway 4 is closed near Port Alberni due to rockfall. The B.C. River Forecast Centre warns of rising rivers and storm surges on Vancouver Island.

Authorities have closed a critical section of Highway 4 connecting Vancouver Island's west coast to the rest of the province starting Tuesday afternoon. The closure is directly caused by crews working to mitigate dangerous rockfall on the roadway. This significant infrastructure disruption impacts travel to popular coastal destinations including Tofino and Ucluelet.

Traffic Restrictions Near Sproat Lake

DriveBC confirmed that Highway 4 is closed in both directions for a specific window between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The affected section removes paved access for travelers attempting to reach Tofino and Ucluelet during this timeframe. The specific location of the rockfall and subsequent closure is approximately one kilometer west of the bridge spanning Sproat Falls.

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This geographical marker places the incident just outside Port Alberni and in close proximity to Sproat Lake. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has advised all motorists navigating through this sector to remain vigilant for active traffic control measures. Drivers should anticipate significant delays and prepare for potential alternative routing as crews work to secure the area.

Severe Weather Advisories for Coastal Regions

Compounding the road closure, The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island and the province's South Coast. This advisory indicates that river levels are either currently rising or expected to rise with considerable speed. Such rapid hydrological changes create a tangible potential for minor flooding in low-lying zones across the affected regions.

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Environment Canada reports that coastal areas are simultaneously facing an incoming storm surge combined with king tides. King tides represent the highest tidal levels of the year and are driven by the gravitational pull of the full moon. Consequently, water levels in coastal regions are projected to rise by as much as fifty centimeters through Thursday.

Infrastructure Readiness and Storm Impacts

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a formal release warning drivers in coastal regions to continuously monitor local conditions. The ministry highlighted that heavy winds, possible fallen debris, and flooding are all expected outcomes of the incoming weather systems. These adverse environmental factors could lead to sudden road closures with little to no prior notice for commuters and travelers.

Ministry contractors are currently preparing for these challenges by clearing debris from roadways and drainage infrastructure as needed. These teams stand ready to respond immediately to any new hazards that arise from the storm. Travelers should be aware that some parts of Vancouver Island are forecast to receive up to 225 millimeters of rain during the multi-day event.

Expected Duration and Future Updates

DriveBC has established a schedule for providing further information regarding the highway status. The agency committed to issuing a specific update on the Highway 4 closure at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This timeline allows crews a three-hour window to address the rockfall and ensure the road is safe for reopening.

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The combination of geological hazards and severe weather creates a complex travel environment for the region. Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and allow extra time for their journeys. The situation remains fluid as weather conditions and repair efforts evolve throughout the afternoon.