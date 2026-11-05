Highway 39 Bus Crash Highlights Northern B.C. Cell Coverage Gaps

A bus crash near Mackenzie injured 20 people, revealing critical communication failures due to poor cell service. This incident underscores the ongoing infrastructure challenges in remote British Columbia.

A charter bus crash along Highway 39 near Mackenzie, British Columbia, on Wednesday has reignited discussions about the critical lack of reliable cell phone coverage in northern regions. Provincial legislator Kiel Giddens described the communications failures that complicated the emergency response as a familiar and persistent issue for residents in the area. The incident resulted in twenty injuries and exposed the vulnerabilities of remote infrastructure during mass casualty events.

Communication Failures During Crash Response

Kiel Giddens, the member of the legislative assembly for Prince George-Mackenzie, stated that poor or non-existent cellphone coverage is an everyday reality for northerners. He noted that cellular signals drop off rapidly when travelers leave the town of Mackenzie and head south on Highway 39. Cpl. Jennifer Cooper with the North District RCMP confirmed that the crash occurred in an area with no cellphone reception and poor satellite coverage. She explained that first responders struggled with radio communications, which slowed the flow of information from the scene during the initial response.

Also read Highway 39 south of Mackenzie closed due to bus crash, injuries reported

The accident prompted a massive emergency mobilization involving twelve ambulances. This scale of response led to the declaration of Code Orange mass casualty events at two local hospitals. The lack of immediate communication channels meant that coordinating the arrival of patients and medical teams was significantly more difficult than in urban centers. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol noted that any mass casualty event is chaotic, especially in remote communities with limited resources.

Patient Status and Medical Discharge Updates

Northern Health issued a medical update on Thursday regarding the status of those injured in the transport accident. The health authority reported that fifteen of the twenty people assessed and treated in its facilities have since been discharged. One individual was transported by air ambulance to another facility, while four remained admitted to the hospital at the time of the statement. The health authority decided not to provide further updates on patient statuses to protect their privacy.

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BC Emergency Health Services provided additional details on patient transport methods in an earlier statement. An air ambulance took one person to a hospital in serious condition. Six other patients were transported by ground ambulance to a hospital, where they were then airlifted to another facility. Among these six, two were in serious condition and four were in serious but stable condition. Another thirteen patients in stable condition were transported by bus to hospitals accompanied by advanced-care paramedics.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Rural Infrastructure

Kiel Giddens praised the emergency response to the crash, describing the care and coordination in sending patients to other hospitals as phenomenal. He emphasized that the local hospital had limited resources, yet the response team managed the situation effectively. Giddens stated that the crash highlights the hardships northern and remote communities face. He called for collective efforts to support those living in the north, encouraging both economic opportunity and safe transportation.

Ian Tait from the Ambulance Paramedics of BC, a union representing about 6,000 ambulance paramedics and dispatchers, confirmed that communication issues in rural areas are a common complaint. He stated that paramedics struggle with communications like other first responders. Some paramedics in these areas still use analog radio systems, which can experience problems with radio and cellphone towers. BC Emergency Health Services did not immediately respond to questions about whether the twelve dispatched ambulances experienced any specific communications issues.

Provincial Initiatives and Future Coverage Goals

The province has reported that approximately 38 percent of British Columbia's highways lack cell service. Limited access to reliable power is cited as a key barrier to expanding coverage in these remote regions. This lack of infrastructure was evident during the Mackenzie crash, where the absence of signals hindered immediate coordination.

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In 2023, the NDP government announced a plan to provide $75 million through a program administered by the Northern Development Initiative Trust. This funding aims to expand cellular service to another 550 kilometres of highway by 2027. Despite these efforts, the current state of connectivity remains a significant challenge for emergency services and travelers in northern British Columbia. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for infrastructure improvements in these isolated areas.