Highly Potent Synthetic Opioid 'Cychlorphine' Detected in Newfoundland and Labrador

The RCMP has issued a province-wide alert after confirming the first seizure of N-Propionitrile chlorphine (cychlorphine), a synthetic opioid ten times more potent than fentanyl, in Newfoundland and Labrador. The drug is disguised as hydromorphone pills and poses a significant overdose risk.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP ) in Newfoundland and Labrador has issued a critical public safety alert following the confirmed seizure of a highly dangerous synthetic opioid, N-Propionitrile chlorphine, within the province for the very first time.

This substance, also known as cychlorphine, is estimated to be at least ten times more potent than fentanyl, a drug already known for its extreme toxicity and association with a significant number of overdose deaths. The discovery was made after laboratory analysis of pills seized in Happy Valley-Goose Bay in March 2026 conclusively identified them as containing N-Propionitrile chlorphine.

The pills are particularly concerning because they are designed to mimic the appearance of legitimate hydromorphone pills – commonly sold under the brand name Dilaudid – a prescription opioid used for managing severe pain. This deliberate imitation poses a substantial risk, as individuals may unknowingly consume this deadly substance believing they are taking a prescribed medication. The danger is compounded by the fact that there are virtually no discernible physical differences between these counterfeit pills and authentic prescription medication.

Standard visual inspection is insufficient to determine authenticity; even experienced drug users cannot reliably identify the presence of N-Propionitrile chlorphine simply by looking at the pill. This lack of visual differentiation makes it incredibly difficult for individuals to assess the risk associated with obtaining and using pills from unregulated sources. N-Propionitrile chlorphine has not received any form of medical approval and is exceptionally dangerous, with even minuscule doses potentially proving fatal.

While naloxone (Narcan) is believed to be effective in reversing the effects of an overdose caused by this opioid, the increased potency and potentially prolonged duration of action of N-Propionitrile chlorphine may necessitate the administration of multiple doses of naloxone over an extended period to achieve a positive outcome. The RCMP emphasizes that acquiring prescription drugs without a valid prescription is not only a criminal offense but also carries an extreme health risk.

Counterfeit medications frequently contain undisclosed and harmful ingredients, including toxic chemicals and other illicit drugs, which can lead to severe health complications or even death. The RCMP and other emergency responders throughout Newfoundland and Labrador are equipped with naloxone kits, and these life-saving kits are also freely available to the public through Newfoundland and Labrador’s Health Services.

It is crucial to remember that naloxone is specifically designed for suspected opioid overdoses and will not be effective in cases involving other substances like cocaine. The RCMP’s warning extends beyond simply identifying the presence of this dangerous drug. They are actively encouraging anyone struggling with drug addiction to seek help and support. Numerous resources are available to assist individuals in overcoming addiction and achieving recovery.

Furthermore, the RCMP highlights the importance of the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which provides a degree of legal protection to individuals who seek emergency medical assistance during an overdose event. This act aims to remove the fear of legal repercussions that might otherwise prevent someone from calling for help, potentially saving a life. The RCMP urges anyone with information about the trafficking of illegal drugs to come forward and contact the authorities.

The health and safety of the public are paramount, and proactive measures are essential to combat the spread of this deadly substance. Residents are reminded to exercise extreme caution when considering taking any medication not prescribed directly to them by a healthcare professional. The risks associated with counterfeit drugs are simply too great to ignore.

Detailed information on obtaining naloxone kits, the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, and available addiction support services can be found through the links provided by the RCMP and Gov NL’s Health Services. This situation underscores the ongoing challenges posed by the illicit drug trade and the need for continued vigilance and collaboration between law enforcement, healthcare providers, and the community to protect vulnerable individuals





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