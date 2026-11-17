Hazelton Development Corporation's insolvent Highlight of Mississauga condo project has been officially sold to Firm Capital, concluding a complex legal and financial saga that began in 2019.

Ontario Superior Court filings confirm that the 265-unit Highlight of Mississauga condo project, originally developed by Hazelton Development Corporation (HDC), has been officially sold. The transaction marks the end of a protracted legal battle that has kept the property under creditor protection for over four years, a period defined by severe financial distress and multiple construction delays.

The Core Financial Structure and Insolvency

Hazelton Development Corporation, led by President Du Zhixian also known as Joe Du, initiated presales for the 14-storey mixed-use development in May 2018. The project generated $111,633,085 in revenue from pre-selling 261 of its 265 units before construction commenced in September 2019. The initial budget for construction was set at $101,183,823, with a target completion date of April 2021. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shortly after groundbreaking disrupted supply chains and labor availability, forcing HDC to issue multiple delay notices starting in March 2020 and continuing through March 2022.

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The financial strain intensified as costs rose. By November 2021, the forecasted budget had increased by $11,672,011, bringing the total projected cost to $113,669,237. HDC faced significant liquidity issues, owing approximately $20,694,142 to Meridian and $20,673,626 to Centurion, totaling $41,367,768 with accruing interest. Additionally, shareholders provided approximately $6.35 million in loans between September 2019 and March 2022, while Triumph Eastern Investments Inc. advanced six separate loans between October 2021 and March 2022. Despite these inflows, HDC could not meet the debt-to-equity ratio requirements mandated by Meridian, leading the lender to cease advances in July 2021.

Management Shifts and Creditor Protection Filing

In an attempt to stabilize the struggling project, the Du family purchased a 80% stake in HDC in March 2022 and installed new management. This restructuring effort failed to resolve the insolvency, and HDC filed for creditor protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act in April 2022. The company sought a facility with a principal amount of up to $50 million, along with a stand-by letter of credit facility of up to $2 million, to keep the project alive.

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Firm Capital Properties Fund (TSX: FC) emerged as a critical sponsor during this phase, agreeing to loan up to $80 million to pay off existing debts and finance the remainder of the construction. The court approved this plan, allowing construction to resume. In February 2023, the court granted purchasers two options: to proceed with the purchase under revised terms or to terminate the agreement with compensation. The project reached approximately 92.6% completion by February 2026, but the court-appointed Monitor reported that completion may no longer be feasible due to ongoing deficiencies, weather-related delays, and rising costs.

Market Challenges and the Final Sale Process

The path to finalizing the sale was complicated by market conditions and buyer hesitation. The court-ordered sales process began in late-February, during which 15 parties signed confidentiality agreements and five toured the site. While one party submitted a letter of intent in June, they reduced their offer in the following month, citing higher-than-anticipated taxes. Feedback from the broader market indicated that the site was better suited as a rental building and that the cost to complete ranged from $15 million to $30 million, with remedial work adding significant uncertainty.

When it became clear that no unconditional bids would be received, Firm Capital initiated discussions to acquire the project through a reverse vesting order. This mechanism allowed Firm Capital to purchase the shares of Hazelton Development Corporation rather than the real estate directly. The purchase price is structured as a sum of various floating amounts, totaling approximately $73 million. This final transaction resolves the long-standing uncertainty surrounding the Highlight of Mississauga, transferring control to Firm Capital after years of legal and financial turbulence.