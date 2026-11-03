Saudi Aramco third-quarter net profit rises 35% on higher oil prices and Petronas stake sale

Saudi Aramco reported a 35 per cent rise in third-quarter net profit to $36.3 billion, driven by higher oil prices and the sale of a Malaysian refining stake. Adjusted profit rose 9 per cent despite attacks that disrupted shipping and facilities.

Saudi Aramco, the majority state-owned oil company, reported on Tuesday a 35 per cent increase in third-quarter net profit. The gain was driven by higher oil prices and the sale of its stake in a Malaysian refining and petrochemical company.

Net profit rose to $36.3 billion, up from $26.9 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. The headline figure includes the one-time gain from selling its stake in PRefChem to Malaysian state oil company Petronas. Excluding that sale, adjusted net profit rose 9 per cent to $31.2 billion, the company said in a news release. The adjusted figure gives a clearer view of how the core oil business performed during the quarter.

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Iran War Disrupts Oil Supply Chains

Oil prices surged after the outbreak of the Iran war, as supply was disrupted and uncertainty grew over how the conflict would unfold. Aramco sold its oil for an average of $95.20 a barrel during the quarter, compared with $70.10 a barrel in the year-earlier quarter. The company also benefited from strong profit margins at its refineries, which turn crude oil into usable products such as diesel fuel.

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Higher margins on those products added to earnings alongside the higher price of crude. Since the war began in February, Aramco has relied on its East-West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. The pipeline has allowed the company to maintain a significant share of its oil exports. The alternative route has been important because tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was disrupted by the risk of Iranian attack.

Aramco Maintains Exports Despite Attacks

The strait is a key passage for oil shipments from the Gulf. The East-West pipeline was attacked on Sept. 10 but has since resumed flows. Saudi oil is now also being transported through the strait using a U.S.-protected corridor near the coast of Oman. Exports have continued despite attacks on Aramco facilities by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The company has kept supplying customers even as its sites have come under fire. Aramco is a major source of revenue for the Saudi government, which is investing in projects aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil. The company's earnings therefore carry weight well beyond the energy sector. The strong quarter shows how higher prices and refining margins can offset the cost of disruption, though the company's exports still depend on the security of its pipelines and shipping routes.