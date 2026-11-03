Saudi Aramco Profits Rise to $36.3 Billion Amid War and Supply Disruptions

Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $36.3 billion, up from $26.9 billion, driven by higher oil prices and refinery margins despite regional instability. The company maintained exports through alternative routes following attacks on its facilities and pipeline infrastructure.

Saudi Aramco has reported a significant increase in net profit s, reaching $36.3 billion for the most recent quarter. This represents a substantial jump from the $26.9 billion earned during the same period in the previous year.

The financial results highlight the company's resilience amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and physical disruptions to its operations. The surge in earnings is largely attributed to higher global oil prices, which boosted revenue per barrel significantly. Saudi Aramco sold its oil at an average price of $95.20 per barrel during the quarter. This is a marked increase from the $70.10 average recorded in the year-before quarter.

Also read Canada Invests Up to $1.6 Billion in Cohere AI, Gains Ownership Stake

Higher Oil Prices Boost Aramco Profits

In addition to price increases, the company benefited from high profit margins at its refineries. These facilities successfully turned crude oil into usable products such as diesel fuel. The strong performance at these downstream operations contributed substantially to the overall adjusted net profit figures. The financial gains come despite severe disruptions caused by the outbreak of the Iran war.

Advertisement

Supply chains have been destabilized due to uncertainty about the course of the conflict. These factors created a volatile environment for energy markets globally. Security threats have directly impacted Aramco's infrastructure and logistics. The company's pipeline, which runs to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, was attacked on September 10.

This attack was intended to hinder the company's ability to maintain a significant share of its oil exports. Despite the damage, the pipeline has resumed flows. This recovery was critical for maintaining export volumes through alternative routes. The company had been working to keep its logistical channels open in the face of increasing hostility.

Attacks Threaten Oil Export Routes

Export volumes have continued despite these challenges. The company is utilizing a U.S.-protected corridor near the coast of Oman to transport oil through the strait. This measure has helped mitigate the risk of Iranian attacks on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Furthermore, exports have persisted even with attacks on Aramco facilities by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. These attacks highlight the extended range of threats facing the company's assets and operations in the region. Saudi Aramco remains a major source of revenue for the Saudi government. The state-owned oil giant continues to play a pivotal role in the kingdom's economic strategy.

Advertisement

The government relies on these profits to invest in projects aimed at diversifying the economy. This diversification is a key component of the broader vision for reducing dependence on oil revenues. A billboard advertisement for the company was previously seen in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The sign featured Arabic text reading "Saudi Aramco, soon on stock exchange.

Profits Support Saudi Economic Diversification

" This image serves as a historical reference point for the company's financial journey. The Associated Press filed this report from Jiddah. The visual context provided by the archive photo underscores the public face of the oil giant against the backdrop of its private financial successes.