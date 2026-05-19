Higher gas prices and consumer carbon price removal push April inflation to highest rate in five years

The conflict in Iran has significantly impacted global oil shipments and gasoline prices, causing inflation to rise to an all-time high in April. Despite measures to moderate the price increases, some economists argue that the conflict's looming costs have not been fully captured in the latest price data.

Higher gas price s driven mainly by the war in Iran pushed inflation higher in April but some economists argue the conflict's looming costs haven't been fully captured in the latest price data.

On April 26, Statistics Canada reported that inflation rose to 2.8 per cent, marking the highest annual inflation rate since May 2024. The cost of gasoline was 28.6 per cent higher year-over-year in April, due to the conflict in the Middle East. March's inflation rate was 2.4 per cent, but a Reuters poll of economists had expected inflation to accelerate even more to top three per cent.

StatCan also mentioned that the decision to remove the consumer carbon price a year earlier skewed the annual price comparison higher in April. An 11 per cent annual price drop for travel tours in April and a slowdown in rent inflation nationally helped offset rising energy costs. Some economists argue the conflict's looming costs haven't been fully captured in the latest price data.

The April figures mark the Bank of Canada's last look at inflation data before the bank makes its next interest rate decision on June 10. Although April's inflation report puts no pressure on monetary policy-makers to raise interest rates, the central bank is willing to look through the initial energy price spikes from the conflict





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