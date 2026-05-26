High‑speed train strikes minibus at Belgian crossing, killing four and injuring children

A passenger train travelling at around 120 km/h collided with a minibus that drove through a closed barrier near Buggenhout, killing the driver, an escort and two children while seriously wounding five more youngsters. The crash, one of the worst rail accidents in Belgium, halted traffic and triggered a national outpouring of grief.

A high‑speed passenger train collided with a minibus at a level crossing near the town of Buggenhout in Belgium on Tuesday morning, killing four people and leaving several children seriously injured.

The crash occurred during the morning rush hour on a crossing that was equipped with barriers and a red warning light. According to officials, the minibus, which was carrying nine occupants, drove straight through the closed barrier despite the signal being active. Security‑camera footage captured the vehicle moving across the tracks shortly before the train, travelling at an estimated 120 kilometres per hour, struck it.

The impact was described as extremely violent by a spokesperson for the national rail infrastructure manager. The bus was thrown onto its side and the front section was crushed, while the train suffered only minor damage and continued with no passenger injuries reported. The incident resulted in the deaths of the minibus driver, an escort, and two children aged twelve and fifteen. Five other children on the bus were rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The East Flanders public prosecutor's office confirmed that the cause of the accident is still under investigation, but emphasized that the safety devices at the crossing were functioning correctly at the time of the crash. Federal police officials noted that the driver appeared to have deliberately forced the barrier, a scenario that is being examined alongside possible mechanical or human error factors.

Infrabel, the company responsible for the railway network, said the crossing barriers and signalling equipment were operating as intended and that the train had insufficient distance to stop once the obstruction was detected. Approximately one hundred passengers were aboard the train, and none were reported to have sustained injuries. Railway traffic in the surrounding area was suspended while emergency services attended the scene and investigators began gathering evidence.

Local authorities observed a minute of silence in memory of the victims, and the Belgian prime minister expressed deep sorrow on social media, offering thoughts and support to the families affected by the tragedy. Nearby schoolchildren, who were engaged in basketball and cycling activities only a short distance from the crash site, witnessed the aftermath of the incident, underscoring the profound impact on the community.

The investigation will focus on the circumstances that led the minibus driver to ignore the closed barrier, the performance of the crossing safety system, and any potential regulatory or procedural shortcomings that could prevent similar disasters in the future. The incident has been described by officials as one of the most serious rail accidents in recent Belgian history, prompting calls for a thorough review of level‑crossing safety measures across the nation





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