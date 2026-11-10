Michigan high school football parent defecated in hallway after rivalry game, police seek charges

A Bedford High School parent faces possible disorderly conduct charges after police say he entered Grosse Pointe South High School without permission and defecated in a hallway following a football game.

A parent from Bedford High School faces possible criminal charges after police say he entered Grosse Pointe South High School without authorization and defecated in a hallway following a Friday night football game between the two rival schools.

Grosse Pointe Farms Detective Anto Trupiano said the suspect could face disorderly conduct charges. The incident happened after Grosse Pointe South hosted Bedford High School for a district championship football game. Grosse Pointe Public Schools confirmed the incident to 7 News Detroit and said it filed a police report. The district said it will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate.

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Police Release Surveillance Footage

Surveillance footage from inside the school shows a man identified as a Bedford High School parent walking into the building without permission. Police said the suspect entered through a doorway that was open for a band concert. Trupiano described the sequence captured on video. He said the suspect walked around the school, passed several bathrooms, turned a corner, stepped into a doorway and defecated in the middle of the school.

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The footage shows the man proceeding down several hallways and ducking into the corner where police say the act occurred, even taking his sweatshirt off before running for the exit. Police tracked down the suspect using the video. Trupiano said the man claimed he had a medical emergency, but detectives question his motive. We kind of do not understand why he decided to walk through a bunch of different hallways to find a bathroom he walked past anyway, Trupiano said.

Trupiano also said the case was unusual for the department. This is definitely a first, he said. Grosse Pointe South grandmother Elsie Martinez said she does not believe the medical emergency explanation. I do not think it is a medical emergency if you drop your pants and just did the business in the hallway, Martinez said.

I think it was intentional. But once he got caught then he does not want to face up to it. Grosse Pointe resident Matt Weiler also reacted. That is just not right, Weiler said.

School District Issues Statement

Grosse Pointe Public Schools released a statement about the incident. The District is aware of misinformation circulating in the community regarding an incident that occurred at Grosse Pointe South High School following Friday night's football game against Bedford High School, the statement said. Following the game, a review of the District's security camera footage confirmed that an individual who was a parent of a Bedford High School student entered the school building without authorization and defecated in a hallway.

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The district called the behavior wholly unacceptable and inconsistent with the standards of conduct and respect it expects of anyone entering its school facilities. While interscholastic athletics provide students with valuable lessons in teamwork, sportsmanship, perseverance, and respect, those lessons must also be modeled by the adults who attend such athletic events, the district said. Regardless of the outcome of a game, all individuals are expected to demonstrate appropriate conduct and respect for our students, schools, and communities.

The district said it remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for students, staff, and visitors. It also expressed appreciation for the support of the school community. Bedford Public Schools also responded to the incident. At Bedford Public Schools, we hold our students, staff, and community to high standards of safety, respect, and sportsmanship, both on and off the field, the district said.

Authorities Pursue Charges

We are fully cooperating with the host district and local law enforcement, but due to personal privacy considerations and the active police inquiry, we cannot comment further at this time. It is unclear whether the father of a Bedford student was upset that his team lost in a landslide. The game was a district championship matchup between the two high school rivals. Trupiano said authorities will pursue charges.

We will be seeking charges against him, he said. More than likely he will look at a disorderly conduct type of scenario or situation but it is to be determined at this time. The investigation remains active. Police have not released the suspect's name. No additional arrests have been reported in connection with the case.