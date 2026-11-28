Christopher Watts, a 66-year-old high-risk sex offender, was arrested in Ottawa after failing to comply with mandatory statutory release conditions and being reported unlawfully at large.

A high-risk sex offender has been arrested in Ottawa after failing to comply with the conditions of his mandatory statutory release, according to local police.

Christopher Watts, 66, was arrested in Ottawa for being unlawfully at large, police said. The Ottawa Police Service announced the arrest in a statement Friday. Watts was released from an institution in Peterborough on Nov. 3. He was directed to travel through Ottawa on his way to a correctional centre in Montreal.

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Christopher Watts Arrested For Violating Release

According to the Ottawa Police Service, Watts was given strict directions and travel requirements. He failed to comply with those requirements and was subsequently reported as Unlawfully at Large. Police said Watts was arrested in Ottawa shortly after arriving within the city. He has now been charged with being unlawfully at large.

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Watts is scheduled to appear by video remand court later in the month, according to police. According to police, Watts poses a significant risk to the community, particularly to women, including girls under 18 years of age. The Ontario man was convicted in the 2001 drug overdose death of 13-year-old Amanda Raymond. He served his entire 12-year prison sentence for manslaughter, sexual assault and sexual interference, after which he had to be released.

He has been deemed a high-risk offender since 2015, according to police. In November of last year, the Ottawa Police Service alerted the public that Watts was living in the Rideau-Vanier area. Watts has been in and out of detention over the years. He was on a long-term supervision order when he was again arrested in June, this time in Hamilton after violating the conditions of his Correctional Service Canada supervision.

Ottawa Police Monitor High Risk Offender Watts

The current arrest marks another instance of Watts being taken into custody for violating release conditions. Police had previously warned the public about his presence in Ottawa. The Ottawa Police Service continues to monitor high-risk offenders and issues public alerts when necessary to ensure community safety.