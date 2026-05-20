High-Profile Alabama Governor's Race Rematch and U.S. Senate Runoff

Alabama has a heated rematch between Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in the governor's race, and a runoff election has been set for June 16 in the U.S. Senate slot. Meanwhile, Republican voters face a confusing redistricting fight, with new primaries in August to determine the party nominees.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two high-profile candidates, Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones , are set for a rematch in the Alabama governor's race this November.

Jones, who recently commented on the rising cost of living, will face Tuberville, who emphasized his stance against socialism and communism. The U.S. Senate runoff election is set for June 16, with the top Republican nominee winning the position. The attorney general, Steve Marshall, former Navy SEAL Jared Hudson, and cardiac surgeon Dr. Dale Shelton Deas Jr. are among the other Republican candidates. On the Democratic side, Dakarai Larriett and lawyer Everett Wess are heading for the runoff.

Additionally, Alabama voters had to navigate a confusing redistricting fight, with new primary elections in August based on a different congressional map





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Alabama Governor's Race Republican Candidate Doug Jones Tommy Tuberville U.S. Senate Runoff Election Redistricting Fight Republican Candidates Democratic Candidates Party Nomination Seth Burton Rodney Walker Barry Moore Doug Jones Alabama Attorney General Congressional Primary Senator Katie Britt Supreme Court Republican-Led States

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