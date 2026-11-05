High Performance Rodeo Announces 2027 Lineup with New Works and Returning Favorites

The High Performance Rodeo revealed its 2027 festival schedule featuring new productions from Ronnie Burkett, One Yellow Rabbit, and The Rheostatics alongside emerging local talent.

The High Performance Rodeo officially unveiled its 2027 programming schedule on Thursday, marking the announcement for the forty-first edition of this internationally recognized performing arts festival. This year's lineup emphasizes a blend of legacy artists and fresh creative voices, ensuring the event continues to define the boundary of live theatrical performance. The curated selection includes new works from celebrated puppeteer Ronnie Burkett, a solo performance by playwright Karen Hines, and a newly commissioned piece from the acclaimed company One Yellow Rabbit.

New Productions From Established Artists

Emmy Award-winning artist Ronnie Burkett returns to the festival stage with a production titled The Daisy Theatre: Back in Bloom. This new puppet cabaret serves as a direct continuation of Burkett's legacy, as the artist originally launched the iconic Daisy Theatre series during the second High Performance Rodeo in 1987. The inclusion of this work highlights the festival's commitment to honoring its historical roots while presenting contemporary interpretations of long-running artistic concepts.

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Simultaneously, the Calgary-based ensemble One Yellow Rabbit is set to debut a new performance titled Spy Music. The production invites audiences into what the festival describes as a glamorous, dangerous, and deliciously suspicious world of espionage. This latest offering from the company continues their trajectory of creating visually striking and conceptually dense works that challenge traditional narrative structures in dance and theater.

Solo Performances and Local Talent

Playwright and performer Karen Hines makes a notable return with a new solo work titled My Name is Karen. Known for her Pochsy plays and her time on the television series The Newsroom, Hines presents a razor-sharp satire that examines internet culture, modern entitlement, and the complexities of managing a high-profile public identity. Her work adds a layer of social commentary to the diverse array of performances scheduled for the upcoming festival.

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Edmonton's Batrabbit Collective will also contribute to the 2027 roster with a production called Rat Academy 2: Gnaw and Order. This addition expands the festival's geographic representation within Canada, showcasing talent from Edmonton alongside Calgary institutions. Additionally, the lineup features Lee Papa, who stars in Best All-Round White, a performance that explores his childhood experiences growing up in the American South, further broadening the cultural perspectives represented on stage.

Canadian Icons and Dance Presentations

The iconic Canadian indie rock band The Rheostatics returns to the festival with The Great Lakes Suite. This multimedia celebration combines music, poetry, and underwater imagery to highlight the world's largest freshwater ecosystem. The production represents a fusion of auditory and visual art forms, aiming to engage audiences through an immersive experience that transcends conventional concert formats.

Completing the major institutional announcements, Calgary's Decidedly Jazz Danceworks will present Blueprint. This new show features choreographed dance work that aligns with the festival's reputation for experimental and avant-garde performance styles. The inclusion of this dance piece underscores the High Performance Rodeo's dedication to showcasing movement-based arts alongside theater and music.

Festival Philosophy and Ticket Information

Oliver Armstrong, the producer of the High Performance Rodeo, emphasized the unpredictable nature of the festival as a core component of its appeal. He noted that audiences might attend for a familiar artist but leave inspired by an entirely new form of expression. This philosophy of rewarding curiosity and challenging expectations remains central to the festival's identity and programming strategy.

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The festival continues to seek innovative ways to challenge the limits of live performance, ranging from intimate theatrical experiences in working coffee shops to large-scale puppet cabarets. Tickets for the 2027 High Performance Rodeo are currently on sale to the public. Prospective attendees can access full scheduling details and purchase passes through the official festival website.