High Park Cherry Blossom Watch: Toronto Resident Anticipates Bloom

A Toronto man, fueled by a decade-long passion, is closely monitoring High Park's cherry blossoms, expecting a bloom towards the end of April or early May. He's created a website to share his findings on the trees.

A Toronto resident, driven by a decade-long passion, anticipates the blossoming of High Park 's cherry trees towards the end of April or early May. Steven Joniak, affectionately known online as “ Sakura Steve,” has dedicated himself to monitoring the yearly transformation of these trees since 2006. His initial encounter with the cherry blossoms occurred serendipitously during a run near High Park .

However, his initial attempts to capture the bloom proved frustrating as he repeatedly missed the peak flowering. This led Joniak to seek more information about these trees. Finding a lack of detailed resources online, he embarked on his own research, discovering the trees were Japanese Sakura and that other cities, like Vancouver and Washington D.C., were actively tracking their blooms. Inspired, Joniak decided to bring the same level of observation to Toronto, driven by his passion and the lack of readily available data. This sparked the beginning of his monitoring project. He noticed that the blossoms come at different times based on the weather conditions. \Leveraging his expertise as a web designer, Joniak established a website in 2012 dedicated to the cherry blossoms, documenting their progression through various stages of bloom. He typically begins his observations in March, as the buds start to emerge. He has observed a direct correlation between milder weather and the speed of the blooming process. For instance, a mild winter in 2012 resulted in the blossoms blooming in mid-April. Conversely, a harsh winter in 2016, marked by a polar vortex, significantly delayed the blooming, with hardly any blossoms appearing at all. Currently, Joniak assesses the conditions to be favorable for a bloom around the end of April or the first week of May. He explained that consistently warmer temperatures are very important, and it helps the bloom cycle stay on track. This meticulous approach has allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the delicate balance required for a successful cherry blossom season. His website acts as a resource for other people who want to understand more about these beautiful trees. \Joniak has meticulously documented the cherry blossom's six stages of development. Stage 1 presents closed buds, dark brown or bronze in color. The more oval-shaped the buds, the healthier the blooms are predicted to be. Stage 2 marks the buds' opening, revealing green tips. Currently, the High Park blossoms are in this stage. Stage 3 sees the green tips expand, with florets beginning to show. Stage 4 involves the florets emerging from each bud, each potentially yielding four to six blossoms. Stage 5 shows the fully extended florets. Stage 6 is the blooming phase, which culminates in the petals falling. The duration of this final stage depends on the weather, with blooms lasting up to ten days under ideal conditions. However, wind, rain, and cold can shorten this period, typically ranging between three and five days. This knowledge helps Joniak and his audience anticipate and appreciate the fleeting beauty of the blossoms. Joniak's dedication provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors who want to enjoy the fleeting beauty of the cherry blossoms





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