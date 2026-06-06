Hidden Time Capsule Found in Victoria's Oldest Stone Wall

Restoration of a 1859 Hudson's Bay warehouse wall under Wharf Street in Victoria, B.C., uncovers forgotten artifacts and a hidden chamber, leading to the discovery of decorative stone rosettes and the creation of a new time capsule.

Beneath the bustling Wharf Street in Victoria, B.C. , lies a relic of the city's colonial past: a stone wall built in 1859 as part of the Hudson's Bay warehouse.

This wall, now hidden under a concrete parking lot, has recently become the focus of a restoration project that unveiled a sealed chamber filled with artifacts and stories from a bygone era. Liam Hall, co-owner of Heritage Masonry and Conservation, led the team tasked with reinforcing and restoring the wall. While working to strengthen the structure that supports the street above, they discovered a doorway outlined in yellow bricks, which had been sealed in the 1960s.

Upon removing the bricks, Hall and his team entered a small chamber that had not seen sunlight in decades. Inside, they found construction rubble, cigarette packs, soda cans, and broken glass, but amid the debris lay decorative stone rosettes from the original Turner Beeton warehouse, which once stood beside the Hudson's Bay site before its demolition.

These rosettes, along with other items, were carefully preserved, and Hall decided to reseal two of them back into the chamber, accompanied by a modern time capsule containing money, a copy of the Times Colonist newspaper, photos of the restoration work, and a group photo of the project team. John Adams, a local historian who first explored the chamber as an 11-year-old in the 1960s, recalls the adventure with nostalgia.

He and his friends, armed with flashlights, believed the chamber led to secret tunnels beneath the city. Adams, now a historian, appreciates the city's efforts to preserve the wall and its history. The Hudson's Bay warehouse once stood four and a half stories tall, with ships unloading directly into its lower level and an elevated entrance on Wharf Street. Most of the stone used in its construction was local, though the yellow bricks outlining the doorway originated from England.

In the 1930s, when the Hudson's Bay Company no longer needed the space, the warehouse was offered to the province and subsequently torn down, leaving only the lone wall that remains today. The restoration project not only preserved the wall but also uncovered layers of history. Hall plans to donate the rosettes to the Victoria city archives, ensuring that future generations can appreciate the tangible connections to the past.

This discovery highlights the importance of heritage conservation in maintaining the stories that shaped Victoria's development. As Hall reflects on the experience, he emphasizes the value of physically interacting with the work of those who came before, acknowledging that even humble artifacts can tell profound stories. The time capsule, sealed within the wall, serves as a message to future historians, a testament to the ongoing dialogue between past and present.

The wall, once a mundane fixture for passersby, now stands as a symbol of the city's layered history, inviting all who encounter it to consider the narratives hidden beneath their feet





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Hudson's Bay Warehouse Victoria History Time Capsule Stone Wall Restoration Heritage Conservation

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