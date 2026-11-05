Gas prices to drop 9 cents a litre in Ottawa and Ontario on Friday

Gas prices in Ottawa and across Ontario will fall nine cents a litre on Friday to $1.59, the lowest level since early August, according to Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague.

Ottawa motorists will want to wait until Friday to fill up the gas tank, with prices set to drop to the lowest levels since early August.

Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop nine cents a litre in Ottawa and across Ontario on Friday to $1.59 a litre.

Also read GTA Gas Prices Set to Drop Nine Cents a Litre on Friday

Gas prices set to drop nine cents

"This has everything to do with the markets interpreting (Tuesday's) political outcome in the United States and that is really bullish," McTeague told Toronto's CP24. "I think for the idea that there may be an end to the war and other pressures that have driven up both diesel and gasoline prices. " The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped more than eight per cent on Wednesday to $94.62.

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Gas prices dropped 11 cents a litre in Ottawa on Wednesday before a one cent a litre increase on Thursday. McTeague says the last time gas prices were below $1.60 a litre was Aug. 7. He also says diesel prices are expected to fall 14 cents a litre on Friday to 234.9 cents a litre. The anticipated drop follows a volatile week for energy markets, which were reacting to the U.S. political outcome and shifting expectations about the conflict overseas.

Drivers in Ottawa have seen sharp swings at the pumps in recent days, with Wednesday's 11 cent drop followed by a small increase on Thursday. Friday's expected price of $1.59 a litre would mark the first time since early August that gasoline in the capital has fallen below $1.60 a litre. McTeague's forecast applies across Ontario, not just Ottawa, meaning motorists in other cities should also see the nine cent decline.

Diesel prices expected to fall 14 cents

The diesel forecast of 234.9 cents a litre on Friday would also bring some relief to truckers and businesses that rely on the fuel. Brent crude's drop of more than eight per cent to $94.62 on Wednesday was a major factor behind the expected retail price cuts. Analysts often point to crude oil benchmarks as a leading indicator of what drivers will pay at the pump in the days that follow.

The political outcome in the United States on Tuesday has been interpreted by markets as potentially reducing geopolitical pressures that have kept energy prices elevated. McTeague said the idea that there may be an end to the war and other pressures is driving the bullish sentiment in oil markets. For now, Ottawa drivers looking for the best deal should hold off until Friday, when the nine cent drop is expected to take effect.

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Political outcome impacts energy markets

With files from CP24's Codi Wilson and Bryann Aguilar Sign up for daily newsletters of top local stories Subscribe to breaking news alerts from CTV News Ottawa Download the CTV News app now How to set CTV News as your preferred source on Google