Liberals table Budget 2026 with immigration plan and productivity tax deduction

The federal Liberals table Budget 2026, the second budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney, featuring a $36-billion productivity deduction, an immigration levels update and continued deficits.

The federal Liberals are tabling Budget 2026 on Thursday, the second budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney, as the government frames it as its next step toward fixing long-standing problems in Canada's economy.

Budgets detail a government's expectations for economic growth and the projected pace of spending and borrowing. They are also political documents that can serve as a launching pad for legislation, and Thursday's budget will include an update on the federal government's immigration levels plan. After the budget is tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon, members of Parliament will debate the legislation for weeks and could seek amendments or carve-outs from the wider document.

Also read Budget 2026: Ottawa faces fiscal scrutiny as PBO doubts deficit and debt targets

Liberal Government Budget 2026 Strategy

With a majority government, the Liberals are in a strong position to get the budget approved. Under Carney, the Liberals have vowed to boost productivity, stoke private investment and build out infrastructure to help Canadian businesses reach new markets. Ottawa has presented higher spending on defence and infrastructure as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade aggression and other sources of geopolitical volatility.

Advertisement

The government argues the plan is about securing economic sovereignty, which explains the budget's name, Maitres chez nous, or masters of our destiny. Analysts expect Ottawa will keep borrowing and chart relatively deep deficits as it tries to reduce economic dependence on the United States while offering supports to tariff-afflicted industries. An annual deficit refers to how much additional debt a government is taking on in a given fiscal year to cover spending commitments.

Over time, growing deficits without a plan to reduce that debt can affect a country's sovereign credit rating, making it more costly to borrow. The parliamentary budget officer already predicts debt-servicing costs will be the fastest growing expenses on the government's balance sheet. Critics warn high debt costs, if left unchecked, can crowd out other spending priorities and limit Canada's ability to respond to future shocks.

Deficit Debate Carney Poilievre Critics

The Liberal government regularly cites Canada's strong sovereign credit rating compared with many G7 peers to justify its borrowing plans. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal critic of the deficits and is calling on Carney to curb out-of-control spending in the budget. The Liberals have committed to reducing spending on day-to-day government operations so federal borrowing eventually goes solely toward capital investments like major projects. They have also pledged to shrink deficits as a share of the economy.

Most fiscal experts predict Ottawa will post slightly smaller deficits in the coming years than those projected in the spring economic update in April. Even after a raft of spending announcements over the summer, higher global oil prices from the war in Iran have meant higher federal revenues are offsetting those expenses. Despite near-term improvements in the bottom line, observers will look for evidence the government is not baking permanently higher costs into its fiscal horizon.

Advertisement

In Budget 2026, Ottawa needs to explain how a higher track for government borrowing will produce measurable economic results, analysts from the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa argued in a budget preview. A key goal in the Liberal plan is attracting more private investment from inside and outside Canada. Many business leaders have ramped up calls for tax reform to encourage those kinds of investments.

Productivity Mega Deduction Tax Writeoffs

One major spending item was already announced in September, the so-called productivity mega deduction. This expanded incentive encourages businesses to invest in new equipment and machinery in exchange for upfront tax writeoffs, and it is expected to cost 36 billion dollars over five years. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne indicated in a speech to business leaders on Monday that the government also plans to eliminate some tax pains for small- and medium-sized businesses.

Champagne said Budget 2026 is about changing Canada's growth model. For more than a decade, that growth model has meant productivity levels lagging far behind the United States and other peer countries. Much of the Liberals' investment agenda aims to give businesses reason to invest in better tools for their workers, a path most economists argue is a way to boost productivity.

Bank Canada Productivity Emergency Progress

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers, who sounded the alarm on the nation's productivity emergency two years ago, told MPs on Tuesday that the central bank was seeing signs of progress on productivity but there is more work to do. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026. Craig Lord, The Canadian Press