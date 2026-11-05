Carney Liberals to table Budget 2026, named Maîtres chez nous, with immigration plan and $36B productivity deduction

The federal Liberals table Budget 2026 on Thursday, aiming to boost productivity and reduce dependence on the U.S. while charting deeper deficits and updating immigration levels.

The federal Liberals will table Budget 2026 in the House of Commons on Thursday afternoon, a fiscal plan the government frames as its next step toward fixing long-standing problems in Canada's economy.

Budget Titled Maîtres Chez Nous

The budget is titled Maîtres chez nous, meaning masters of our destiny, a name the government ties to its push for economic sovereignty amid U.S. President Donald Trump's trade aggression and broader geopolitical volatility. Under Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberals have vowed to boost productivity, stoke private investment and build out infrastructure so Canadian businesses can reach new markets. Ottawa has presented higher spending on defence and infrastructure as a response to trade pressure and other global risks.

Also read Budget 2026: Ottawa faces fiscal scrutiny as PBO doubts deficit and debt targets

It argues those investments are central to securing Canada's economic future. In addition to new spending items, Thursday's budget will include an update on the federal government's immigration levels plan. After the budget is tabled, members of Parliament will debate the legislation for weeks. MPs could seek amendments or carve-outs from the wider document.

Budgets detail a government's expectations for economic growth and the projected pace of spending and borrowing. They are also political documents that can serve as a launching pad for legislation and government policy initiatives. Analysts expect Ottawa will continue to borrow and chart relatively deep deficits. The government is trying to reduce economic dependence on the United States while offering supports to tariff-afflicted industries.

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An annual deficit refers to how much additional debt a government takes on in a fiscal year to cover spending commitments. Over time, growing deficits without a plan for reducing that debt can affect a country's sovereign credit rating, making borrowing even more costly. Already, the parliamentary budget officer predicts debt-servicing costs will be the fastest growing expenses on the government's balance sheet.

Critics Warn High Debt Costs

Critics warn high debt costs, if left unchecked, can crowd out other government spending priorities and limit Canada's ability to respond to future shocks. The Liberal government regularly cites Canada's strong sovereign credit rating compared with many of its G7 peers to justify its borrowing plans. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been a vocal critic of the government's deficits. He is calling on Carney to curb out-of-control spending in the budget.

The Liberals have committed to reducing spending on day-to-day government operations so that, eventually, federal borrowing goes solely toward capital investments like major projects. They have also pledged to shrink deficits as a share of the economy. Most fiscal experts predict Ottawa will post slightly smaller deficits in the coming years than those projected in the spring economic update back in April.

Even after a raft of spending announcements over the summer, higher global oil prices from the war in Iran have meant higher federal revenues are offsetting those expenses. Despite near-term improvements in the bottom line, observers will be looking for evidence the government is not baking permanently higher costs into its fiscal horizon.

In Budget 2026, Ottawa needs to explain how a higher track for government borrowing will produce measurable economic results, analysts from the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa argued in a budget preview. A key goal in the Liberal plan is to attract more private investment from inside and outside of Canada. Many business leaders have ramped up calls for tax reform to encourage those kinds of investments.

Productivity Mega Deduction Announced

One of the major spending items in Thursday's budget was already announced in September - the so-called productivity mega deduction. This expanded incentive encourages businesses to invest in new equipment and machinery in exchange for upfront tax writeoffs. It is expected to cost $36 billion over five years. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne indicated in a speech to business leaders on Monday that the government is also planning to eliminate some tax pains for small- and medium-sized businesses.

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Champagne said Budget 2026 is about changing Canada's growth model. For more than a decade, that growth model has meant productivity levels that lag far behind the United States and other peer countries. Much of the Liberals' investment agenda is aimed at giving businesses the impetus to invest in better tools for their workers - a path most economists argue is a way to boost productivity.

Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers, who sounded the alarm on the nation's productivity emergency two years ago, told MPs on Tuesday that the central bank was seeing signs of progress on the productivity front but there is more work to do. Meanwhile, the Carney government is publicly cautious but privately buoyed by U.S. midterm results, according to reporting on the political mood in Ottawa. The midterm outcomes are being watched closely for possible trade implications.

In Windsor, the mayor called it a happy day and expressed hope that a Democratic sweep in the U.S. midterms could bring trade relief to the border city. The region's economy is closely tied to cross-border auto manufacturing and trade. Other news on Thursday included a pedestrian dead after being hit by a vehicle in Newmarket, Ontario, and video showing a pipe-transporting semi spilling its load onto a busy B.C. highway. Ottawa saw record heat on a sunny November day.

In Quebec, a barrel labelled U.S. Army was found and police said it poses no threat. In Nova Scotia, police arrested a man after a building was evacuated and a loaded rifle was seized. The Saskatchewan Research Council launched first-of-its-kind technology to advance mineral exploration. A barn fire killed more than 50 chickens and crushed a small farm business.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong faced sentencing in a second national security case. One airline is charging more for checked bags again. A researcher and mom shared how pregnancy affects the brain. A cyberattack hit a French blood bank site but no blood products were compromised.

Canada must wear IIHF-approved jerseys at the world women's hockey championship. A stolen watch worth US$290,000 was returned to a Japan store with a sorry note. Mogging is Collins' word of the year, but what does it mean? Mosquito season is longer this year in some parts of Canada, and receding floodwaters left a sea of mud and shattered homes in the U.S. Southwest. The Southern Taurid meteor shower will bring rare fireballs tonight.