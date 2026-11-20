The 57th annual Help Santa Toy Parade will travel along Queen Elizabeth Driveway on Saturday at 11 a.m., collecting toys and cash donations for the CTV and Move 100 Toy Mountain Campaign in support of the Salvation Army.

Santa Claus will visit downtown Ottawa this weekend to help kick off the Christmas season. The 57th Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday morning, travelling along Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

We are ready to collect toys and bring some smiles, Cam Taylor, chair of the Help Santa Toy Parade, told CTV Your Morning Ottawa. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., and travel south on Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Somerset Street to Lansdowne. Folks can come down, and, hopefully, enjoy the sights and see everybody and start celebrating Christmas early, Taylor said.

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Route and Donation Details

Firefighters will be collecting toys and cash donations along the route for the CTV and Move 100 Toy Mountain Campaign in support of the Salvation Army. Not everybody, especially right now with everything the way it is, can afford to put toys under the tree and can make things happen.

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So, it is important that we can give back to the community ... and we can put some smiles on faces and make sure everybody has a great Christmas, Taylor said. Santa Claus told CTV Your Morning Ottawa, It is important that every kid, every child gets something. So, if you can bring some toys, donate to help Santa bring the kids gifts.

Here is what you need to know for the Help Santa Toy Parade When The Help Santa Toy Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Where The parade will begin at Queen Elizabeth Drive and Somerset Street, and travel south along the road to Lansdowne Park. Helping Santa Firefighters and volunteers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys and cash donations along the route to support the CTV and Move 100 Toy Mountain.

How to Support Toy Mountain

We will also be carrying our signature boot. You know that you put money in the boot, and then we have our $10 tap devices, Taylor said. So you can tap the boot to donate digitally. The Salvation Army and Toy Mountain make sure children have a new toy to open on Christmas morning.

Donations for Toy Mountain Taylor says new unwrapped toys can also be dropped off at any Ottawa Fire Service stations across the City of Ottawa. Donations can also be made online at www.toyparade.ca . The 57th annual Help Santa Toy Parade will take place this weekend. CTV's Austin Lee has all the info on one of the city's biggest Christmas celebrations.