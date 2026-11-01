Heidi Klum Debuts Giant Severed Hand Costume at 25th Annual Halloween Party

Heidi Klum transformed into a gruesome giant severed hand for her 25th annual Halloween party in New York City. The elaborate costume took hours to create and wear, featuring details inspired by her husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum unveiled a gruesome giant severed hand costume for her 25th annual Halloween party on Saturday, October 31, 2026. The event took place at the Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village in New York City.

This year marks a quarter-century of the supermodel hosting the highly anticipated spectacle. Klum arrived completely unrecognizable as the massive, bloody appendage. Only her eyes and mouth remained visible through the prosthetic mask. Blood appeared to drip from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out in a playful manner.

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The top of the hand costume ended in a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tenders. The concept for this year's look was conceived last year. Klum decided to become a giant version of her own left hand. She noted the hand featured long red nails, a thumb ring, her engagement ring, and her wedding band.

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The Making of the Giant Hand Costume

She explained the genesis of the idea during her preparations. Klum said she looked at her hand and thought she could fit her body inside it somehow. This creative decision led to one of her most physically demanding costumes yet. Getting into the elaborate suit took approximately five to six hours.

However, the actual construction of the costume required significantly more time. Klum posted hints on her Instagram earlier in the day as bloodied prosthetics were applied to her face. The model described the physical challenge of wearing the heavy outfit. She stated that hands down, the hardest thing was carrying the weight of the giant hand.

Her ensemble included helpers dressed in blood-stained hazmat suits to assist with the logistics. Intricate details were added to the costume to personalize it. The design included a tattoo of her husband Tom Kaulitz's name on the ring finger. Palm lines and veins were also meticulously recreated for realism.

Klum Shares Costume Secrets

Klum said a little bit of Tom was with her through these specific details. Her husband, the musician from the band Tokio Hotel, did not attend this year's party. He was unavailable because he was on tour at the time of the event. This costume joins a long list of viral transformations in Klum's party history.

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In 2022, she went viral arriving on the end of a fishing line in a slithering worm costume. Previous years featured costumes like Medusa, a peacock, and an eight-foot Transformer. Other past looks included a werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller video. She also appeared as a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes.

A History of Viral Looks

One year she dressed as Kali, the multiarmed Hindu goddess of death and destruction. The party continues to draw massive media attention and social media buzz. Photos of Klum arriving at the venue were widely distributed by news outlets. The Associated Press captured images of her arrival in the massive hand suit.

Fans and followers continue to anticipate her creative annual reveal. The 2026 edition proved to be one of her most ambitious and gruesome interpretations yet. The event highlighted her enduring commitment to elaborate Halloween themes.