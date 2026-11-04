Budget 2026: Ottawa faces fiscal scrutiny as PBO doubts deficit and debt targets

Budget 2026, titled Maitre Chez Nous, arrives Thursday as the PBO and economists question whether Ottawa can meet its fiscal anchors amid a global energy shock and roughly $50 billion in new spending commitments.

OTTAWA -- The Liberal government is getting ready to reveal how a prolonged global energy shock and a series of spending commitments over the summer have affected the state of federal finances.

Budget 2026, the second federal budget tabled under Prime Minister Mark Carney, is coming on Thursday. The budget is titled Maitre Chez Nous, which translates to Masters of our Destiny. It is expected to continue pivoting the federal government away from day-to-day government program spending and toward an aggressive infrastructure agenda. Analysts will be looking for signs the federal government is keeping federal debt on a sustainable track as it tries to stoke investment and find new markets for trade.

Also read Ottawa Focus Groups Show Low Awareness of Federal Deficit and Budget Updates Ahead of Fall Budget

PBO Skeptical of Liberal Fiscal Anchors

Parliamentary Budget Officer Annette Ryan said in a new economic and fiscal outlook last month that her office is skeptical that Ottawa will meet its fiscal anchors. The federal government has pledged to decrease the size of the deficit as a share of the economy in future years and to balance the operating side of the budget by 2027-28. The PBO expects deficit-to-GDP to instead rise midway through Ottawa's horizon.

The fiscal watchdog also says the operating budget could be balanced a year late, while the Liberals claim they are a year ahead of schedule. Randall Bartlett, deputy chief economist at Desjardins, said it is particularly difficult to estimate Ottawa's deficits now. He said this is largely because this government is often less clear than its predecessors were about spending timelines and classifications.

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Seemingly arbitrary definitions for operating expenses and capital spending have become sources of irritation for fiscal hawks like Bartlett and the PBO. Bartlett said whether governments are borrowing to spend on operating expenses or capital investments does make a big difference. He added that the federal government's definition of capital versus operating is unclear, erroneous and, quite frankly, self-interested.

Federal Government Adds Fifty Billion in Spending

According to Desjardins' account, the federal government has added roughly $50 billion in planned new spending over the coming decade since April's spring economic update. Ottawa's biggest new fiscal commitments in recent months include the planned Pacific Link oil pipeline to the B.C. coast and a new expanded tax incentive called the productivity mega-deduction. The government also has substantial defence spending commitments on the horizon to meet rising NATO targets.

But Ottawa's bottom line is getting a lift from stronger than expected nominal GDP, a broad measure of Canada's tax base. Counter-tariffs on U.S. imports are also feeding into federal coffers, while higher global oil prices from the war in the Middle East have been good for the government's revenue stream. Bartlett said he expects to see Ottawa's deficits come in lower over the near term, thanks largely to the energy windfall.

But he also warned that those revenues are not sustainable, and the federal government will have to show it can be prudent once the well dries up. He said that as oil prices start to fade going forward, when that tide goes out, we are going to see who is not wearing their swimsuit. The federal government projected a deficit of $65.3 billion for fiscal 2026-27 in its spring economic statement, declining to $53.2 billion by 2030-31.

The PBO's latest outlook has this year's deficit $2 billion lower than that, at $63.3 billion. But the office sees the deficit fluctuating in the years ahead and ending up at $67.8 billion by 2030-31. The PBO says that, had the government not made those spending commitments since the spring, deficits would have been $4.6 billion lower per year over the forecast horizon.

Champagne Defends Deficits to Support Workers

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told reporters in Montreal on Wednesday that running deeper deficits to support workers in tariff-hit sectors is the right thing to do. He said that if you want to be strong, you have to support people in industries and sectors and regions which have done nothing wrong.

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He added that the fact Canada has the strongest fiscal position in the G7 is exactly providing the wherewithal to weather more difficult times, to support families, to support industry, and to build that bridge for the future. Champagne often compares Canada's fiscal standing to that of other G7 partners to justify further borrowing and an aggressive infrastructure agenda. Colin Busby, director of policy engagement at the C.D.

Howe Institute, said he is looking for a commitment from Ottawa to redouble its efforts to find savings in the budget. The Liberals announced in last year's budget that they were planning on $60 billion in savings from government spending over five years, a target Busby dismissed as timid.

He asked whether, as the government looks to pay for some of the bigger-ticket items, it is going about ensuring it gets the best value for money out of the programs currently on offer. Busby said while it is true Canada is not in the same bleak fiscal situation as peer countries like the United Kingdom or France, he argued Ottawa ought not to take that for granted.

Fiscal Watchers Warn of Long Term Risks

He said that on the current trajectory Canada is on, we have to be cautious that in five or ten years' time, we could become like them if we do not correct course. The Liberals have downgraded the government's previous fiscal anchor of a declining debt-to-GDP ratio, but many fiscal watchers, including the PBO and the International Monetary Fund, continue to see that ratio as an important marker of sustainable borrowing.

Desjardins sees this metric rising as the oil windfall fades starting in fiscal 2027-28, but predicts it will decline over the longer term. Canada is not putting its sovereign credit rating at risk yet, Bartlett said, but additional spending could put Ottawa on a more precarious fiscal footing. The federal government has used up much of its fiscal leeway with recent spending commitments, limiting its ability to respond to future shocks, he argued.

He said there is a real challenge for the federal government at this point, because it has painted itself into a bit of a fiscal corner as to what it can announce further going forward. Francis Fong, Managing Director and Senior Economist with TD Bank Group, discussed what to expect from the budget and the potential implications for growth, investment and government finances. The budget arrives with the economy facing slower growth, trade uncertainty and rising fiscal challenges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026.