Democrats Win U.S. Midterms, Canada Sees Trade and Iran War Openings

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Canadian officials and business leaders see opportunities to reset trade ties and end the war on Iran, though Trump retains veto power.

Democrats will control both the U.S. House and Senate next year after Tuesday's midterm elections produced a blue wave that washed over even reliably Republican states.

Canada US Relations Outlook

The new Congress convenes in January. Canadian officials and business leaders are looking at the results as an opening to rebuild the Canada-U.S. relationship. U.S. stocks soared and gas prices plunged after the results came in. Former Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Frank McKenna said he is optimistic about progress on the trade front.

Also read Democrats Win House and Senate in Midterms, Historic Rebuke to Trump

President Donald Trump retains a veto that can only be overridden by two-thirds votes in both chambers. In a live call with Politico late Tuesday, Trump said he is willing to work with Democrats because he has a right to veto everything but does not want to sit there for two years vetoing everything. He later posted a photo of a red baseball cap with VETO spelled out in bold white letters.

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Former Republican speechwriter David Frum said the departing Republican Congress is the least productive one in a generation. Democrats may introduce legislation to rein in Trump's tariffs on Canada, which were a factor in battleground races in Maine and Michigan. After trade talks collapsed in August, Trump slapped an array of Canadian goods with 50 per cent tariffs, banned imports of other Canadian products and signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario as Lake America.

Ottawa responded with retaliatory tariffs. Trump escalated again in September by banning imports of certain goods, including motorcycles and some liquor and whey products. Last month he lifted some tariffs while adding duties on dozens of new products, including Canadian garbage and sewage. A U.S. food importer filed a legal challenge over Trump's use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

Ending The War On Iran

Hope is emerging among politicians on both sides of the border that the shift in power will lead to the end of the U.S. war on Iran. Trump has admitted the war affected the midterms by causing gas prices to surge and frustrating voters. Vice-President JD Vance blamed the war for losing control of Congress. If I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, Trump told reporters Wednesday.

You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the war must end. Asked how Democrats would end it, he said Congress can use the power of the purse to deter a president who launches a war without the consent of the American people. The U.S. conducted defensive strikes on some Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz on the eve of the midterms.

Iranian state television reported explosions on Qeshm Island. Formal trade talks stalled when Canada walked away from negotiations in Washington in August. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday official trade discussions with the U.S. have been taking place in recent days. Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the Liberal government's push to diversify trade will not change direction.

He said recent talks with the Trump administration have been productive and he looks forward to speaking more with American counterparts in coming days. Beth Burke, CEO of the Canadian American Business Council, said newly elected and re-elected members of Congress will take office at a critical moment for the U.S.-Canada relationship. She said reducing tariffs would lower costs for businesses and help bring down prices for consumers in both countries.

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Trade Deal Repair Opportunities

With the elections behind us, both governments have a real opportunity to make progress on a trade agreement, she said. Former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman told CTV News on Tuesday the U.S. must begin repairing its relationship with Canada. I am calling on this new Congress to begin immediately a formal reconciliation process with Canada, he said. That needs to begin almost the first day they come into office in January.

In Windsor, Mayor Drew Dilkens said he is hopeful the Democratic sweep could bring trade relief. It's a happy day, he said. Trump has been criticized at home and abroad for ramping up immigration raids since returning to the White House in January 2025. Canadians have reported facing uncomfortable questions from U.S. border officials, and cases have emerged of Canadians detained for minor infractions.

Immigration Arrest Detention Cases

Global Affairs Canada said last month the number of arrest and detention cases involving Canadian citizens in the U.S. jumped 60 per cent in the last fiscal year. It recorded 577 cases between April 2025 and March 2026, up from 361 a year prior. Democrats likely will look to address immigration policies when they take over Congress.

In January, Senate Democrats threatened to block legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies after federal agents killed two protesters in Minneapolis. A Nanos poll released this week found a majority of Canadians want fewer immigrants and temporary residents in 2027. The political shift in Washington comes as Ottawa continues its push to diversify trade away from the United States.

The new Congress will be sworn in in January, and both governments are expected to test whether the changed landscape can produce a deal. Trump's veto power remains the central obstacle to any legislative effort to roll back tariffs. Democrats would need two-thirds majorities to override him, a threshold they do not appear to have reached.