Republican 2028 Contenders Emerge After Midterm Defeat as Vance, Rubio, Cruz Weigh Runs

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult landscape after the party's stinging midterm defeat, with voters deciding whether to back Trump-aligned candidates like JD Vance or those charting a different course.

Republican 2028 White House hopefuls face a difficult political landscape after U.S. President Donald Trump's party suffered a stinging midterm defeat. The loss raises questions about whether Republican voters will rally behind candidates closely aligned with Trump or favour those charting a different course.

Will Republican voters want a Trump loyalist like U.S. Vice-President JD Vance or U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio? Or will they prefer someone like Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who is aligned with Trump but has established his own political brand? The following are some of the leading Republicans who are either considering a race for president or viewed as possible contenders.

Also read Joe Rogan Cites Legalization as Key to GOP Loss in Texas Elections

JD Vance faces approval rating headwinds

U.S. Vice-President JD Vance, 42, a former senator from Ohio whose political career was boosted by his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, remains the early favourite. He is seen as an eloquent defender of the America First principles of Trump's MAGA movement. He has said he is not sure whether he will run. Some Republican consultants say Vance is weakened by his connection to Trump, who has a near record-low approval rating.

There has been some chatter in Republican circles that he may ultimately decide to sit out 2028, though many Republicans still believe he will make a run. Vance swiftly blamed the Republican rout in the midterm elections on the war against Iran. That was seen as a clear attempt to separate himself from Trump and the unpopular conflict.

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Despite being Trump's vice president, the president has yet to make an endorsement and has signalled he may not give his backing to any candidate. Maybe I'm better off not getting involved, Trump told CBS' 60 Minutes. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 55, is a frequent topic of debate in Republican circles as the Cuban-American has kept everyone guessing about his 2028 plans.

Marco Rubio weighs private sector opportunities

Some close to him rule out a 2028 run, saying he needs to make some money in the private sector after spending most of his adult life in politics, mostly as a U.S. senator from Florida. Rubio has largely remained above the day-to-day political fray, allowing him to avoid becoming closely identified with any one camp.

But he may be looking ahead to a 2032 run when the Trump era will be farther in the past, a former Rubio aide said. Rubio's Hispanic roots could help the party regain support among Latino voters, one of the country's biggest blocs of swing voters, after many voted Democratic in the midterms.

Trump has at times queried Oval Office visitors on whether they prefer JD or Marco, and has remarked on the loud cheers that Rubio got when he travelled with Trump during the midterms. Rubio has dismissed reports that he was considering resigning from the administration soon and has defended Trump's handling of the Iran war. He said in May that Vance would be a phenomenal candidate and has waved off questions about whether he harbors any ambitions for 2028.

Ron DeSantis seeks redemption in 2028 race

Ron DeSantis, 48, who is ending his second term as governor of Florida, is viewed as a strong contender, despite failing to gain traction in 2024. DeSantis can point to the fact that his state's Republican voters held the line against the Democratic midterm wave by electing Republicans for governor and U.S. senator. The U.S. navy veteran entered the 2024 race with great fanfare, but his Never Back Down campaign never won broad popular support.

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The campaign was marked by infighting, a high burn rate of cash, and a candidate who seemed to lack people skills and tried to avoid the mainstream media. He has criticized the open-ended war with Iran and called the midterm result a close to extinction-level event for Republicans. Ted Cruz, 55, the longtime U.S. senator, will soon be the only statewide Republican from Texas after Democratic candidate James Talarico won a U.S. Senate seat in a stunning setback for Republicans.

Ted Cruz considers return to presidential contest

Cruz has been talking to allies about a 2028 run for president and has said he does not believe the U.S. vice-president is a lock for the nomination. Cruz has run for president before. He won Iowa in 2016 before Trump's campaign gained strength and swept the field away. But that was 10 years ago, and his style as a conservative firebrand may not have the same appeal as voters look for fresh faces.

He has been a loyal ally of Trump, frequently appearing alongside him at White House events. While Trump continues to defend the Iran war, Cruz says it has dragged on for too long. Sarah Sanders, 44, just published Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy. She easily won a second term as governor of Arkansas this month and embarked on a national book tour to promote it in November.

Sarah Sanders focuses on Arkansas governorship

Sanders was a press secretary for Trump in his first term and catapulted from that into the governor's mansion in Little Rock where her father, Mike Huckabee, served multiple terms. She has steered clear of talk about running for president in 2028 by stressing she is focusing on governing her state. She has strongly defended Trump's decision to launch the Iran war.

She is popular among Trump's core base but it is unclear whether she would be able to broaden her appeal. Glenn Youngkin, 59, the former governor of Virginia, has been out of office since last January but is keeping his name in the mix by promoting a national education policy group in several battleground states. Youngkin, who has strongly defended the Iran war, has demurred on talk of a possible 2028 run, saying Vance would be a great nominee.

Youngkin has deep business experience from his career as a private equity executive. He governed as a relative moderate in Virginia, a state that has veered toward Democrats in recent elections, and could have trouble navigating a Republican primary battle usually dominated by the party's most conservative activists. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador, is also among the Republicans viewed as a possible contender.