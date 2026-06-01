Heraeus Analysts: Gold and Silver Range-Bound Amid U.S.-Iran Talks, Asian Tariffs Pressure Markets

Precious metals analysts at Heraeus provide an update on gold and silver markets, noting that prices are confined to ranges set during the U.S.-Iran conflict. They discuss the impact of potential de-escalation, Federal Reserve policy expectations, and new Asian import tariffs on gold, while also examining silver's price behavior and growing demand from European smartphones.

Gold and silver prices are currently confined within trading ranges established at the onset of the U.S.-Iran conflict, while elevated prices and new import tariffs are affecting significant sectors of the Asian market, according to analysts at Heraeus .

In their most recent update, the analysts highlighted that gold prices remain heavily influenced by the evolving negotiations between Iran and the United States. They noted that gold initially declined following apparent progress in talks aimed at ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Although the situation remains ambiguous with contradictory statements from both sides, it appears they are much closer to a resolution than in previous weeks.

By May 28, more concrete details of a potential deal surfaced, leading to a stabilization in gold prices. The proposed agreement is expected to involve the termination of the U.S. blockade of the Strait, allowing safe passage for all commercial vessels, while more contentious issues such as the Iranian nuclear program may be deferred for a 60-day period after the initial signing.

Historically, precious metals have typically sold off during escalations in geopolitical tensions due to inflation fears and potential rate hikes, then rallied upon de-escalation. However, this time, metals initially declined following the clearest indication yet of an imminent conflict resolution.

Analysts suggest two possible explanations: markets have become desensitized to geopolitical news because of inconsistent and unreliable reporting, and there is a more concerning belief that the economic damage is already done, making near-term inflation inevitable and interest rate hikes certain. The rally that began on May 28 suggests the first explanation is more likely.

Yet, if the deal is not signed promptly, attention will shift to the Federal Reserve, which has so far maintained a neutral stance on interest rates. Futures markets indicate roughly a 50% probability of a rate hike by year-end. With PCE inflation measures rising, the Fed faces growing pressure to adopt a hawkish posture.

Markets are hopeful that an end to the conflict will enable the Fed to stay on its current path and return to gradual easing, but the critical period will be the 4-6 week lag between the reopening of the Strait and the arrival of fresh oil and feedstocks at end-users as global economies exhibit signs of stress. Turning to silver, Heraeus analysts observe that the metal has also been range-bound since the start of the U.S.-Iran war.

The silver price has oscillated between $70 and $90 per ounce since the late January/early February sell-off, except for two brief excursions. The first was just before the conflict began, when a relief rally pushed the price to $93.79 on February 27, only to be reversed by the war's start. The second was in mid-March, before de-escalation talks, when the price fell to $67.92; subsequent negotiations sparked a rally from those lows.

With the price now near the bottom of the range, a re-escalation could seriously challenge or break the $70 support level, while a peace agreement might drive a rally back toward the mid-range. Additionally, analysts note that European smartphone demand is strengthening despite low consumer sentiment. The smartphone segment represents a small but growing source of silver demand, using approximately 0





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