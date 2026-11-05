Princess Diana Collector Renae Plant Opens First Exhibition at Reagan Library

Renae Plant, who owns one of the largest private collections of Princess Diana's belongings, has opened her first exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, featuring over 800 items including letters, baby dresses and gowns.

Renae Plant believes she has cultivated one of the largest private collections of Princess Diana's personal belongings in the world. Her first exhibition, The Princess Diana: Love, Life and Legacy - A Life of Giving, opened Saturday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

To fill the three-act showcase, tracing Diana's life from childhood to her death in 1997, Plant has emptied out her entire collection. Plant and her husband Livinio Stuyck were once about to become restaurant investors. A local pizza place in their Los Angeles neighbourhood offered them a small stake. It made sense: they had a nest egg saved and some business experience.

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Plant Collects Over 800 Diana Artifacts

Plant has been director and owner of the local Camelot Kids Preschool since 2008. Then her best friend Kevin said six of Diana's dresses were at Julien's auction house and asked if she wanted to see them. Twelve years and more than 800 dresses, accessories and objects later, Plant credits that moment as a miracle. She said any day later and it would have gone in a different direction.

This sense of divine intervention has followed her throughout her life. Her first brush with the late Princess of Wales was in 1983 on a school trip to a ginger factory in Queensland, Australia. She said she was beside herself because she had fallen in love with Diana when she got married, and the fairy tale. Every girl's dream was to marry a prince back in the day.

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Plant was then just one of many 12-year-old schoolgirls waiting in line to meet Diana during her royal visit. She got more than the standard handshake. After slipping away from her classmates and following Diana under a barricade, she realized the princess had dropped something: a small, palm-sized clay platypus. A kindly policeman told her it was fated.

Since then, Plant has needed no further encouragement, dedicating much of her life to Princess Diana's memory. She said she looks back on that platypus moment and it was almost like it was meant to be. In 2018, she set up The Princess and The Platypus Foundation, a registered non-profit that supports charities aligned with the kind of philanthropic work Diana carried out while alive.

Plant Protects Diana Legacy Worldwide

Plant said it is her job to protect Diana's life and legacy, and to share it with the world. Part of that mission is consolidating as many of the princess' possessions as possible. She said she felt like all of Diana's pieces were just being scattered aimlessly all around the world.

Plant in the past has bid against, and beat, the Historic Royal Palaces charity in London, which manages unoccupied royal palaces in the U.K. and also conserves and displays royal ceremonial dress. She has also lent them dresses. Plant believes luck, manifestation or something larger has helped build her impressive vault. Take last year, when she bought the caring dress, the vivid floral Belville Sassoon frock Diana often wore to brighten up visits to children's hospitals, for $520,000 at auction.

Plant was surprised that the signature dress, something she saw Diana wear in person in 1988, didn't sell for more money. She said the universe was out there. Her assigned bidder's number was 333, an Angel number. She said Diana was definitely looking down over her, and some internet thing happened.

She recalls a network issue meaning the underbidder couldn't match her at the crucial moment. When she realized she had won, Plant made the news when she was filmed collapsing with joy. She said it is a nerve-wracking situation and she gets shaky. The rest of her success as a Lady Di collector can be attributed to more tangible personal sacrifices.

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Plant Mortgages Home For Diana Gowns

Plant said her husband is a very loving man, because he lets them take the mortgage out against their home every now and again. They re-mortgaged in 2015, when Plant had her heart set on Diana's studded Atelier Versace gown which she bought at auction for $200,000, and again in 2025.

That extra line of equity last summer meant Plant could pick up the Belleville Sassoon dress, and another 34 items including a peach-colored ostrich feather hat Diana wore on her honeymoon which Plant bought for $26,000. The couple spent around US $1.9 million that day. In general, Plant prefers not to focus on the monetary value of her pieces and refused to give a total estimate of the collection.

While her husband Stuyck is a benevolent financier, Plant maintains he is a terrible underbidder. She is still sore about the 1981 Warm and Wonderful black sheep sweater she lost out on due to letting Stuyck press the buttons. It sold for a record-breaking $1.14 million. She said she should never let her husband bid, and laughed.

Thankfully, Diana had two of the sheep knits made, and Plant got her hands on the second one. The exhibition includes personal letters, Diana's baby dresses, the tape recorders she made voice memos on, her favorite childhood records (ABBA, Queen and Elton John, if you're curious) and of course, her many, many gowns.

Almost everything on show, from Diana's enormous taffeta spare wedding dress to the embellished black Jacques Azagury evening gown she wore to her 36th birthday party, belongs to Plant. The exception is a certain velvet gown Diana wore while being twirled on the dance floor by John Travolta during President Reagan's White House dinner in 1985. That is rented. Plant said it is the only piece they are loaning and it is going to steal the thunder.

Diana's off-the-shoulder mermaid tale gown will be displayed alongside Nancy Reagan's ivory James Galanos dress. Plant's day job as a director of a local preschool means the agony and ecstasy of six figure bidding wars happens largely after she has clocked off. She said she puts in a whole day at her preschool, and then comes home at night and does it on the weekends.