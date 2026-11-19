Salimah Mussani battled immune thrombocytopenia and lupus that ended her professional golf career, then became head coach of Canada's National Women's Golf team and mentor to LPGA player Leah John.

Salimah Mussani's passion for golf nearly destroyed her body, but she has redirected that same drive into becoming head coach of Canada's National Women's Golf team.

Her journey was shaped by years of suffering from a potentially fatal health condition no one could see, as the pursuit of her sport exacerbated the toll on her body. The condition was immune thrombocytopenia, or ITP, a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets. It affected her body's ability to produce platelets to clot her blood.

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Mussani Faced Bleeding Risk Despite Doctors Advice

There was nothing to stop any type of bleeding, Mussani said, increasing the risk of a situation where she could just bleed to death. The symptoms emerged the summer before she was set to start at the University of Texas at Austin on a full scholarship. She had secured that scholarship through major victories, including wins at the Ontario and Canadian Juniors. Doctors told her she just needed to quit, but she kept going.

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She could not get through workouts, class, or practice without being exhausted, and nobody knew what was happening. It turned out her spleen, the small organ that stores and filters blood, was eating the platelets her body was generating. So she had it removed. My platelet count, boom, back to normal, Mussani explained.

But the relief was temporary. Halfway through her degree, there was another health setback. Mussani took a few months off, investigated what was wrong, and discovered she has lupus, a condition where the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. She finished her degree after transferring to California's prestigious Stanford University.

Mussani Endured Pain Turning Professional Golfer

Despite doctors advising her to quit and the risk to herself, she turned pro. Two triggers for lupus are sun and stress, and that is basically your life as a professional golfer, Mussani said. She endured the pain that came with that decision for seven agonizing years. My hands would be like hockey gloves, swollen, could not feel them, she said, adding that she would faint in the middle of a round and they would have to call an ambulance.

Pretty soon, the choice was clear: leave the pro circuit or else. My kidneys were not in good shape, Mussani said. I remember having a conversation with the doctor saying, if you keep this up, you know, you will be on a transplant list soon. It is a decision that still weighs heavily on her.

Her eyes began to well up as she talked about it. Sometimes you wonder, right? What your career could have been like? When asked whether she felt like she left a lot on the table, Mussani said, Yeah, yeah.

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Competitive Drive Began With Teenage Golf Vacation

I'm very competitive. The fixation with the sport began as a teenager, when she tried golfing during a family vacation. A stranger shared an observation about her with her father that would ultimately change her life. The guy says, are these your children? and he says yes.

And he says, invest in her. Six months later, Mussani was competing. As head coach, she is inspiring a new generation of Canadian golf talent, such as Leah John, who joined the LPGA tour this year. She says Mussani has not only helped her game, but also how to handle life's biggest challenges.

If you're ever having a hard time and stuff, she can just talk about it, John said while recently competing in Ohio. She can always bring in her perspective. I just admire how she views the world and pressures and the life, John added. Mussani's own perspective was forged through years of pain and difficult choices.

You get fresh air, you get to move, you get to be active, she says about the sport she loves. But yeah, this game will tear you apart. Her journey to becoming head coach is the result of an accidental twist after years of suffering. A life-threatening condition forced her off the pro circuit, and now she leads Canada's National Women's Golf team.

Assignment Canada profiles Canadians who are making a difference. If you would like to nominate someone, we would love to hear from you at assignmentcanada@bellmedia.ca.