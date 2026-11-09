Devils say Connor Hellebuyck will not start against Jets in Winnipeg return

The New Jersey Devils announced Connor Hellebuyck will not play Tuesday in Winnipeg, where he spent 11 seasons before requesting a trade and being dealt to New Jersey. Hellebuyck said he wanted to face the crowd, but the team made an organizational decision.

The New Jersey Devils announced Connor Hellebuyck is not suiting up as the starting goaltender to face his former team Tuesday in Winnipeg. The decision was released publicly in a statement Sunday by Devils general manager Sunny Mehta.

Hellebuyck was traded to New Jersey late last month after a prolonged and strained end to his time in Winnipeg. The return was supposed to be the grand, if a little awkward, moment when Jets fans could greet or taunt the all-star goalie. Instead, fans will need to wait until another day. Hellebuyck spent 11 seasons in a Jets jersey before demanding a trade this past off-season.

Also read Connor Hellebuyck to sit out Devils return to Winnipeg due to analytics-driven win probability call

Hellebuyck Responds to Starting Decision

Hellebuyck told reporters in a post-game scrum Sunday after a 4-0 shutout in Toronto that he was disappointed but understood the decision. Selfishly I want to play, but when you are looking at the team and what is best for the team, I understand where they are coming from, he said. I love Winnipeg and, you know, playing there again and just facing the music and seeing the reaction, it would be nice, but it is out of my hands.

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I know there is a pretty sour taste in Winnipeg. I have heard that. Mehta said the decision was organizational and had been debated at length. Connor Hellebuyck was adamant that he felt a duty to play on Tuesday in Winnipeg, Mehta said.

However, in our estimation, playing in this game would potentially give us a reduction in our expected win probability. Even though Connor is not playing, at his request, we will co-ordinate a media availability after Tuesday morning skate at Canada Life Centre. When the requested trade had not been made before training camp started in fall, Hellebuyck failed to show up.

Jets Fans React to Trade Return

Many Jets fans expressed feelings of betrayal, as the trade request came just two years after Hellebuyck committed to a seven-year contract extension. At that time he declared, I am ready to be a Jet for life and bring a Cup to this city, because I truly believe we can get it done here. Fans circled Nov. 10 on their calendars and tickets for that game sold out quickly.

Demand tripled the price to nearly $200 in the upper levels and to more than $500 in the lower bowl. Hellebuyck was drafted by the Jets and played 11 seasons in the city, winning three Vezina trophies as the league's best goaltender, a Hart Trophy as the league's most valuable player and the William Jennings Trophy twice for allowing the fewest goals in a season. Following Sunday's announcement by Mehta, fans took to social media again.

Are they saying he can not handle the heat? That is definitely worse than playing and taking his licking, right? one posted to a Reddit thread. Another said it might be worse for Hellebuyck to just sit on the bench and have catcalls rain down. At least if he were playing, he could distract himself with the game.

The Brady game in Ottawa was one of the best I have seen outside of the playoffs. To deprive us fans of this kind of entertainment should be illegal, said another, referring to the heckling endured by Brady Tkachuk when he returned to Ottawa after requesting a trade to Florida. Hellebuyck said he has always said he will be ready when his name is called, and this time it is not.

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I can only speak to my memories and my cherished moments in the city and, you know, I have loved every part of my career there, he said. However I am perceived, I am going to choose love and I am going to choose to remember all the relationships I made and being part of that community and all the good times I had there.

Devils Coach Explains Goalie Choice

New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe said it is a busy schedule, and Hellebuyck missed training camp and has only played five times since joining the Devils. The Devils have won nine of their last 10 games. I understand the sensitivity to the situation when you are hyper-focused on that game, as the Jets fans would be, understandably, Keefe said. From our perspective, when you zoom out, this is a goaltender that is not going to play every single game.

Keefe also called it an extremely complex decision. No one has really nailed it on the head, because there are so many things that go into the decision, he said. There is also the thought that the media is the one that wins if we come out and just start speaking negatives on each other. I have still got some time.

I have nothing but respect for the organization and respect for the guys in the Jets locker room. I loved every part of it. I know it is unfortunate that things ended the way they did. We will talk about it Tuesday.

Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has said he is very comfortable with the deal the Jets got for Hellebuyck. The Devils announced the decision on the morning of Nov. 10, 2026, ahead of the game in Winnipeg.