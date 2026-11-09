Hellebuyck Leads Devils Shutout Against Maple Leafs

Connor Hellebuyck records first New Jersey shutout as Timo Meier scores twice in a 4-0 victory over Toronto. The Devils extend their winning streak to nine of ten games.

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck secured a historic milestone by recording his first career shutout with his new club, leading the team to a decisive 4-0 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night. The win marks a significant continuation of the Devils' remarkable resurgence, as the franchise has now won nine of its last ten games, solidifying its position as a formidable competitor in the league.

Hellebuyck Achieves Franchise First

Connor Hellebuyck, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets just last month, delivered a masterclass in net by making 23 saves to complete the shutout. This performance makes him the first goaltender in New Devils franchise history to win each of his first five games with the club. Anthony Stolarz, the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender, stopped 25 shots but could not prevent the defeat, contributing to a string of losses that now includes three straight defeats and five losses in regulation over the last six games.

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Timo Meier Scores Twice

Timo Meier was the primary offensive engine for New Jersey, scoring two goals to anchor the team's attack. He opened the scoring at 8:28 of the second period, capitalizing on a set play where he circled from the sideboards into the slot before one-timing a shot home after being left alone in front during a faceoff. Meier doubled the Devils' advantage at 12:44 of the second period when a shot from Jack Hughes deflected off him and past Stolarz, extending the lead to 2-0.

Hischier and Brown Seal Victory

Nico Hischier added a goal and an assist, making it 3-0 on a power play at 9:49 of the third period. Connor Brown then sealed the win by scoring into an empty net, bringing the final score to 4-0. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt chipped in two assists each, while Hischier's assistance on Meier's first goal made him the third Swiss-born player in NHL history to reach 500 career points, joining Roman Josi and Kevin Fiala in this exclusive group.

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Managers Sit Out Key Players

Toronto struggled with personnel issues, as veteran defencemen Morgan Rielly sat out due to a lower-body injury and Chris Tanev missed the game for maintenance. Forward Jack Roslovic was a late scratch with a lower-body injury despite participating in warm-ups, and Colton Sissons did not return after the second period with the same designation. Meanwhile, the Devils will have Hellebuyck return to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday, following the trade that sent him to New Jersey on October 23.

Hall of Fame Honors Pre-Game

Before puck drop, the Hockey Hall of Fame honored its class of 2026, with Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk, and Cindy Curley set to be enshrined in the player category on Monday. Brian Burke will also be inducted as a builder. The Devils now visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, while the Maple Leafs host the Colorado Avalanche in their next matchup.