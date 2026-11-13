Biden Memoir Defends 2024 Re-Election Bid, Slams Critics and Netanyahu

Joe Biden's new memoir Promise Me, America defends his 2024 re-election decision and mental acuity while accusing the Trump administration of unprecedented corruption.

Former U.S. president Joe Biden says there is corruption on a scale never seen before in America n history in any administration. The claim appears in his new memoir, Promise Me, America, which was published on November 13, 2026.

Biden Rebuttals in New Memoir

Responding almost point by point to his many critics over the last two-and-a-half years, Biden devotes a full chapter of the book to rebutting questions about his mental acuity, his decision to seek re-election, and how he thinks he was treated unfairly after his debate with Donald Trump. The difference in 2024 was not that I had a bad debate, Biden writes. Lots of presidents had bad debates.

Also read Man given life sentences for 2024 double murder in Oshawa

The difference was that every other president was given the chance to redeem themselves in a second debate. As it turned out, that chance would not be available to me. A few pages later, Biden adds that he was aware of the political trouble he was in during that three-week period when calls for him to drop out mounted and he remained largely out of sight.

The widely held assumption that I was not following what was happening could not have been more at odds with reality, Biden writes. I followed it. Hell, I was living it. I knew exactly how many Democratic members of Congress and governors had pulled their support of me.

I did phone calls with sitting members of Congress where no one held back. I was not living in a dream world, he adds. Here is where I was living: I had won the Democratic nomination for president. And I had won it decisively.

Advertisement

I had a real record of achievement as president. I had a vision for the future that I thought was right for the nation. I believed I was the best person to lead the world, Biden writes. Was I old?

Yes. Was I able to do the job? Yes. Were voters angry about inflation?

Yes. Were they angry about immigration? Yes. All tough problems.

But not insurmountable ones. I knew better than anyone how old I was, he adds. I knew what I was and was not capable of doing. I carefully monitored how I was meeting the demands of the job.

And there is not a single example of me failing to handle my responsibilities. The former president, deep in treatment for stage IV prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, has not spoken much publicly since leaving office. On Sunday he announced he was curtailing in-person promotion for Promise Me, America.

Advice From Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi

But he uses the book to mount a lengthy, personal defense of himself, pointing to statistics from his record in office and details from his meetings with Democratic leaders, including former vice-president Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Biden starts by detailing conversations with his top advisers who he says all supported his decision, made in April 2023, to launch his re-election campaign. That included a final meeting in the White House with Harris present.

We went around the room, Biden writes. Everyone offered their thoughts on the race. Everyone was in. There was no demurral or dissent.

I was in. I had thought long and hard about running for re-election, he writes. I knew the concerns about my age. I knew how hard it would be on my family.

Advertisement

I knew how hard it was going to be, both doing the job of president and running for president. I had asked the hard questions of myself. Could I do it? Did I still want to do it?

Was there anyone else to do it? I answered that yes, physically I would be able to do the job. And that not only did I want to do it, I wanted to do it more than ever. People say I was deluding myself that I could do the job at my age, Biden adds.

My answer to that is: I was doing the job. And I thought that if given the choice between me, with a full picture of both my age and my accomplishments, and Donald Trump, with a full picture of his chaos and disregard for democracy, the choice was clear. Beyond that, I thought I further benefited from comparison.

As for Harris, Biden writes that when she heard he and his longtime closest aide Mike Donilon had settled on the theme of Freedom for his campaign, Kamala responded favorably. She talked about how powerfully the freedom message was resonating in the events she was holding around the country, Biden writes. She believed that people heard it, rightly, as about more than a woman's right to choose, an issue she had been discussing regularly.

It was also about a broader set of individual liberties and constitutional rights. This message was directly in her wheelhouse. And she was really good at delivering it. Harris wrote in her own memoir of the 2024 campaign that in hindsight, she feels it was recklessness to leave the decision to the president and then-first lady Jill Biden.

It is Joe and Jill's decision, Harris wrote. We all said that, like a mantra, as if we had all been hypnotized. Biden told People magazine in an interview published Wednesday that he felt lousy before knowing about his cancer, which was disclosed after he left the White House. He added that he would not have attempted to mount another campaign had he known he was sick.

Democrats Bitter Over 2024 Campaign

Many Democrats around the country remain deeply bitter about Biden, blaming his decision to seek re-election, his crash in the debate and the late-stage replacement of Harris as leading to Trump's eventual victory. Biden was hardly seen on the campaign trail this year during what became a massive victory for Democrats in the midterms. Biden writes repeatedly that he remains sure he was the best Democrat to beat Trump.

He notes that he was not seriously challenged in the 2024 primary, winning the New Hampshire primary via a write-in campaign after his name did not appear on the ballot due to a party dispute over internal rules. He did face the Uncommitted protest movement over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war that led to defections in Michigan and Minnesota. Still, Biden argues, the press and pundits kept talking about how weak I was.

But every purportedly serious candidate decided not to run against me because I was too strong. Biden also slams the Hur report and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the book. The chapter obtained by CNN covers his frustrations with Democratic critics and his defense of his record and capabilities.