Two helicopters collide near Everest base camp, killing Indian tourist and injuring two

Two helicopters crashed while landing at Pheriche village below Mount Everest base camp, killing a 47-year-old Indian tourist and injuring a New Zealand passenger and a Nepali pilot.

Two helicopters collided Tuesday while trying to land just below Mount Everest's base camp, killing at least one person and injuring two others, officials said.

The crash occurred at Pheriche village at 4,200 metres (13,780 feet) altitude. The aircraft were ferrying trekkers who had been hiking to Everest base camp during Nepal's popular trekking season. Heavy snow had covered the route before the weather improved Sunday, allowing thousands of trekkers to move around. A 47-year-old tourist from India was killed in the crash, according to Bhupendra Thapa, a Solukhumbhu district administration officer.

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A passenger from New Zealand was injured and was being transported to Kathmandu for treatment. A Nepali pilot sustained injuries but was treated locally. The number of people on board the two helicopters was not immediately clear. The crash happened just below Mount Everest's base camp, a remote and mountainous area.

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Everest Trekking Season Draws Thousands

There are no roads on Everest, and helicopters are the only way to bring down trekkers and guides who become sick or exhausted in the cold and high altitude. The Everest base camp trek lasts up to two weeks and goes from the only airstrip in the area at Lukla to base camp located at 5,300 metres (17,380 feet). The trek is popular during the fall season, right after the rainy season and before the harsh winter months.

Thousands of trekkers visit the region during this period. An image provided by Nepal Police showed rescue workers inspecting the wreckage of one helicopter after the crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, according to police. The accident highlights the risks of helicopter operations in the high Himalayas, where sudden weather changes and difficult terrain pose constant dangers.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation Continue

Rescue efforts and investigations are ongoing. Nepal's trekking and mountaineering industry relies heavily on helicopters for transport, rescue and supply missions. The route to Everest base camp is one of the most popular in the world. Officials have not yet released further details about the cause of the collision or the identities of the victims beyond the initial information.

The injured New Zealand passenger is expected to receive advanced medical care in Kathmandu. The pilot, who is Nepali, was treated locally for injuries. The bodies of the deceased have been identified, and authorities are coordinating with the Indian embassy. This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.