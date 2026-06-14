Helicopter Collision in Rio de Janeiro Kills Six, Including American Singer Oliver Tree

A tragic mid-air collision between two helicopters over Rio de Janeiro resulted in the deaths of all six people on board. Among the victims is American singer and comedian Oliver Tree, whose name appeared on a passenger list provided to aviation authorities. One helicopter struck a car dealership, igniting a fire that was quickly contained. The incident occurred in the city's western zone on Sunday morning. Separately, NATO member Romania reported that a Russian drone struck an apartment building, injuring two people, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city's western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said. The wreckage of a helicopter is seen at a car dealership parking lot in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

(Bruna Prado/The Associated Press) Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the Brazilian city's western zone, killing all six people aboard, firefighters said. Rio de Janeiro's Military Fire Department said that one of the helicopters crashed on a car dealership, where several electric vehicles were parked, igniting a fire that was extinguished.

Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers handed to aviation authorities, but they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash. NATO member Romania says Russian drone hit apartment building, injuring





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Rio De Janeiro Helicopter Collision Oliver Tree Brazil Aviation Accident NATO Romania Russian Drone

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