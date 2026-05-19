Heidt family commits to multiple Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage events

The Heidt family, inspired by their daughter's bravery and the need for more support, will participate in the Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage multiple times. The event is a challenging bike ride that aims to raise funds for pediatric cancer care.

The Heidt family has felt compelled to participate in the Kids Cancer Care Ride of Courage multiple times, exhibiting their unwavering support for children battling life-threatening illnesses.

Lori Heidt, the daughter's mother, shared her experience on Facebook: 'One crack is not enough for the cause, our children deserve more. They are brave beyond measure, and they need all the help we can give them.

' The event aims to raise funds for pediatric cancer care through participating in a challenging bike ride and raising awareness





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Family Kids Cancer Care Ride Of Courage Heidt Family Participating In Multiple Events Raising Awareness And Funds For Pediatric Canc Challenging Bike Ride

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