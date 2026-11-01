Heidi Klum transforms into giant bloody severed hand for 25th Halloween party

Heidi Klum wore a gory giant severed hand costume to her 25th annual Halloween party in New York, revealing it took five to six hours to get into the heavy outfit.

Heidi Klum underwent a bloody transformation to become a giant, gruesome severed hand for her annual Halloween party in New York on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The event marked 25 years since she began hosting the much-anticipated celebration, held at Cathédrale Restaurant at Moxy East Village. Klum was unrecognizable, with only her eyes and mouth showing, blood dripping from her mouth as she stuck her tongue out. The top of the hand ended in a gory assortment of dangling ligaments and tendons, and she had an ensemble of helpers in blood-stained hazmat suits.

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Heidi Klum Giant Hand Costume

The idea came to her last year to be a giant hand - specifically her own left hand, with long red nails, a thumb ring, and her engagement ring and wedding band. I looked at my hand and I thought, Hey, I think I could fit my body in this somehow, Klum said. The supermodel-turned-TV personality went viral in 2022 when she arrived at the party on the end of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

In past years, Klum has come dressed as the Greek myth Medusa, a peacock, an 8-foot-tall (2.4-metre-tall) Transformer, a werewolf from Michael Jackson's Thriller music video, a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes, and Kali, the multiarmed Hindu goddess of death and destruction. Klum said it took about five to six hours to get into her hand costume this year, but making it took a lot longer.

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She posted hints on her Instagram earlier in the day as bloodied prosthetics were applied to her face. Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it, Klum said. It is quite heavy. Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, did not attend this year because he was on tour.

Tom Kaulitz Tattoo Hand Details

But the details on her costume include a tattoo of his name on her ring finger, along with her palm lines and veins. A little bit of Tom is with me, she said. Her massive costume featured a bloody wrist, with Klum's head at the center of the hand. It even included details taken directly from her real hand, including her green stone wedding ring and the small Tom tattoo on her finger in honor of Kaulitz.

Klum made a dramatic entrance in a truck covered in red DANGER signs. Actors dressed in yellow hazmat suits helped her down to the ground. Klum said she had been thinking about the idea for nearly a year. She wanted to take something completely ordinary and turn it into something larger than life.

Some of the most interesting ideas come from the most ordinary things, she explained. I love the idea of taking something so common, and that we see every single day, something we probably never even think twice about, and turning it into something larger than life. Marino already had scans of Klum's body, which helped the team create an exact copy of her hand.

The veins, the muscles, all the little details that make a hand look like a real hand, Klum said. But making a giant hand was only part of the challenge. The costume also had to allow her to move around. There is so much planning, sculpting, molding and engineering that goes into these costumes, Klum explained.

Costume Engineering Hand Construction

The hand had to be large enough to make the impact I wanted, but also constructed in a way that I could actually wear it and move around. Ring and wedding band, as well as the little tattoo on my finger, she said. Nothing was overlooked! By the end of the night, I am usually ready to get out of my costume, she said.

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Some of these transformations take so much time to get into, and getting out of them can be an adventure in itself. A great glass of wine is always fun... and most of the time you think of something gory when you have a blood transfusion bag, Klum said. That is what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.

She also admitted that once Halloween ends, her mind quickly moves on to the next big idea. Every year, I want to surprise people and do something that they have not seen me-or anyone-do before. Fans reacted with a mix of awe and humor. One person wrote, You have to give credit where credit is due.

This woman is just fabulous with the Halloween costumes. No one can beat her. One person even called the annual reveal Halloween's biggest attraction, writing, Every year the bar gets higher, and she somehow clears it. The costume reveal is basically the main event of Halloween now.

Public Reaction Heidi Halloween Queen

Another commented, Isn't Heidi like the queen of Halloween costumes? A Victoria's Secret 364 days of the year.

Then some freak of nature on Halloween. GOATED. Some were less impressed, with one critic saying, It's easy to be the Halloween queen when all you have to do is flash your bank card and tell professionals I want that, find a way to do it! She's so uninteresting and yet desperate for attention.

Earlier in the day, Klum teased her look with bizarre clues on Instagram, posting an image that appeared to show something resembling human organs or tissue. Next clue loading.... 2 more days until all is revealed #HeidiHalloween, she captioned a video. Guesses poured in, with one person asking, Maggots for brains? while another wrote, She needs to call Ryan Murphy. Despite the chatter, Klum remained focused on delivering another unforgettable transformation.

Jaimie Ding of The Associated Press contributed to this report, with AP journalist John Carucci also contributing from New York.