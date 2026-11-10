Defense Secretary Hegseth Defends Impeachment Effort as 'Political Spectacle'

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has launched a counteroffensive against an impeachment effort in the House, calling it a 'political spectacle' that undermines American troops.

The impeachment resolution filed by Rep. Thomas Massie focuses on Hegseth's handling of the war in Iran, including the death of civilians and the failure to prevent the seizure of a U.S. cargo ship.

Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing, saying that his actions were in line with U.S. policy and were not 'high crimes and misdemeanors.

Also read Rep. Massie Forces House Vote to Impeach Defense Secretary Hegseth

' However, the resolution charges that his leadership at the Pentagon "warrants impeachment," and sets the stage for a dramatic vote in the House. A vote could come as early as this week, putting pressure on Republicans who have been critical of Hegseth's actions in Iran. Despite the criticism, President Donald Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the success of U.S. military operations in the region.

House Vote on Hegseth Impeachment

Hegseth has also taken to social media to defend his leadership, releasing a video that argues impeachment would be a 'personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment.

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' Scores of Pentagon political appointees have posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, "Stand. Fight. Defend the Republic.

" The impeachment effort is a rare instance of a Cabinet official facing removal from office, and it has drawn attention from lawmakers and the public. However, the Senate has traditionally been cautious in its approach to impeachment, and it is unclear whether Hegseth will face removal. In historic terms, Hegseth argued that no defense secretary has been impeached in the nation's 250-year history "for carrying out lawful military operations.

" But more recently, a Cabinet official in President Joe Biden's administration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached by House Republicans over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. In response to the impeachment resolution, Trump wrote on social media, "Pete Hegseth gets an `A` PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!

" Trump also pointed to the success of U.S. military operations in Venezuela, where a U.S. military raid captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January. However, the impact of the Iran war has been significant, with Iran being able to keep striking U.S. military bases in the Middle East and disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has driven up global oil prices, and it has been a major issue in the recent midterm elections.

Iran War Impact on Midterms

Hegseth has also been defending his leadership of the U.S. military in a social media blitz, releasing a video that argues impeachment would be "all about the politics of personal destruction.

" The impeachment resolution has also been criticized by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has said that the charges fail to meet "the high standard of high crimes and misdemeanors" A vote in the House could come by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans - many of whom blamed their election wipeout on the fallout from the Iran war - but next steps are highly uncertain. Hegseth cast Massie's resolution in historic terms, arguing that no defense secretary has been impeached in the nation's 250-year history "for carrying out lawful military operations.

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" But more recently, a Cabinet official in President Joe Biden's administration, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached by House Republicans over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. It was nearly 150 years ago that the House voted to impeach President Ulysses S. Grant's war secretary, William Belknap, over a kickback scheme in government contracts. He resigned before the vote.

Hegseth framed the impeachment effort as an indictment against the nation's service members and their successes while undermining American forces "in real time.

" "This is not patriotism," Hegseth said. "This is sabotage. " Hegseth said the impeachment resolution "tells our enemies - Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching - the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership for successfully executing lawful military operations. " An impeachment vote could come this week Massie, who lost his primary in Kentucky to a Trump-backed opponent, filed the resolution in the House on Monday.

Historic Context of Cabinet Impeachments

It sets the stage for a dramatic vote on whether to remove a key Trump administration Cabinet member following sweeping losses for Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact. The resolution largely focuses on the war in Iran but also includes references to Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela.

Massie said Hegseth's actions amount to "high crimes and misdemeanors" and his leadership at the Pentagon "warrants impeachment.

" Hegseth said Massie's concerns are not impeachable, calling them "policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. " What constitutes "high crimes and misdemeanors" is not spelled out in the Constitution, leaving it to lawmakers to decide what are impeachable acts.