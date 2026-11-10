Hegseth to Hold First Pentagon News Conference in Six Months as Impeachment Effort Launched

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will face reporters at the Pentagon on Tuesday for the first time since May, a day after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie filed an impeachment resolution over his handling of the Iran war and other military actions.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to hold his first Pentagon news conference in six months on Tuesday, just one day after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie filed an impeachment resolution against him.

The resolution focuses on Hegseth's handling of the unpopular war against Iran and other military actions. The impeachment effort comes after sweeping losses for Republicans in last week's midterm elections, which many at least partly blamed on the Iran conflict and its economic impact. A House vote could come by midweek, putting pressure on Republicans.

Also read Hegseth to give his first Pentagon news briefing since May after efforts to impeach him

Massie Files Impeachment Resolution Against Hegseth

Massie, a Kentucky Republican who lost his primary to a Trump-backed opponent, said Hegseth's actions amount to high crimes and misdemeanors and that his leadership at the Pentagon warrants impeachment. The resolution largely focuses on the war in Iran but also references Hegseth's role in military actions in Yemen against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and Venezuela. Hegseth has said the news conference would focus on the impeachment threat.

Advertisement

He is gearing up for a fight, having launched a social media blitz and saying he is ready to defend his and President Donald Trump's actions from politically motivated people. Trump has backed Hegseth, pointing to the raid to capture then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January as well as military operations against Iran that he asserts have obliterated its navy and air force.

Trump told reporters Monday that the Iran war militarily is effectively over and repeated his often-made claim that Iran would love to make a deal. Iran, however, has been able to keep striking U.S. military bases in the Middle East and has disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the course of the more than 8-month-old conflict, driving up global oil prices. Hegseth has also been defending his stewardship of the U.S. military.

Hegseth Defends Military Actions in Iran

There's a lot of politically motivated people who may have substantial policy disagreements, but their disagreements are with success, he told reporters Monday after a speech at the Naval War College in Rhode Island. He added that if we want to litigate the military actions that the Trump administration has taken, I'm happy to do it all day long.

He also released a video on social media last week that argued impeachment would be all about the politics of personal destruction and that won't work with me. You can rest assured of that. Afterward, scores of Pentagon political appointees posted images of Hegseth emblazoned with the words, Stand. Fight.

Advertisement

Defend the Republic. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's top spokesman, released a statement saying that despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats, Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump's term in office. The briefing will be Hegseth's first since May even as the U.S. military has kept up intermittent operations against Iran as well as fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America.

Pentagon News Conference Set for Tuesday

The news conference is set for Tuesday at the Pentagon. Hegseth is scheduled to hold his first news conference from the Pentagon in six months on Tuesday, just a day after a Republican lawmaker launched an effort to impeach him over his handling of the unpopular war against Iran and other actions.

The briefing will be Hegseth's first since May even as the U.S. military has kept up intermittent operations against Iran as well as fatal strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in Latin America.