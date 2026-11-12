Hegseth awards medal to soldier who reprimanded him at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal to Spc. Iglesias, the Old Guard sentinel who corrected him and his staff for laughing near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded a Joint Service Commendation Medal on Thursday to the Army sentinel who reprimanded him and his staff near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The soldier, Spc. Iglesias of the 3rd Infantry Regiment, had told the group to maintain silence and respect during a Veterans Day visit. A Pentagon official confirmed that Hegseth welcomed The Old Guard to the Pentagon, where he proudly awarded Iglesias the medal for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026. The ceremony came a day after the incident at Arlington National Cemetery.

Also read Hegseth, staff reprimanded by guard for laughing near Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist, Hegseth said in a post on social media. Carry on Patriots, he added.

Advertisement

CNN first reported the incident. Hegseth, his wife, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh were taking photos in front of the tomb after a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery. Some in the group were heard laughing and chatting after the photos were taken. The soldier patrolling in front of the tomb, Spc.

Iglesias, stopped walking and faced the group. All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times, Iglesias called out. Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell later said the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most sacred war memorials in the United States.

Tomb Sentinel Duties And Respect

Politicians, foreign dignitaries and other notable individuals frequently visit to pay their respects to U.S. service members. It is expected, and not unprecedented, for the sentinel guarding the tomb to maintain an atmosphere of respect by correcting visitors who get too loud. The 24/7 job has been delegated to soldiers with The Old Guard since 1948. The reprimand drew attention because it was directed at the defense secretary and his entourage.

Hegseth responded by honoring the soldier, saying the moment reflected the standards he wants upheld. An Army sentinel watching over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reprimanded Pete Hegseth and his group after they laughed and chatted near the sacred site, according to the source text. The exchange occurred after the photos were taken and the group remained near the tomb. The Old Guard has guarded the tomb continuously since 1948.

Sentinels are trained to correct anyone who disrupts the solemn atmosphere, regardless of rank or position. The Pentagon said Iglesias acted correctly and respectfully. The medal recognizes the soldier for carrying out those duties. The Joint Service Commendation Medal is awarded for meritorious service and is one of several honors available to service members who perform above expectations.

Advertisement

Hegseth Emphasizes Standards And Discipline

Hegseth has emphasized standards and discipline since taking office. His public praise of Iglesias was intended to reinforce that message and to show support for soldiers who enforce protocol at the cemetery. The incident and the award both happened within two days. The ceremony at the Pentagon followed the Veterans Day event at Arlington, where the encounter took place.

The timeline was confirmed by a Pentagon official. Parnell said the soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum. Hegseth later repeated a similar message on social media, calling the soldier a specialist and using the phrase Well done. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains a site of national mourning and remembrance.

Sentinel Authority And Medal Recognition

Visitors are expected to remain silent and respectful at all times. The sentinel walking the mat in front of the tomb has the authority to enforce that standard. Iglesias received the medal for the execution of his duties. The award was presented at the Pentagon, where The Old Guard was welcomed by Hegseth.

The event was confirmed by a Pentagon official and reported by CNN.