Guard reprimands Hegseth and advisers at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A U.S. Army sentinel reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his advisers after they laughed and talked near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a Veterans Day ceremony. The Tomb is one of the nation's most sacred memorials, guarded around the clock since 1948.

A U.S. Army sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier reprimanded Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and a group of his senior advisers on Wednesday after some in the group laughed and talked near the solemn memorial.

The incident occurred following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times, the sentinel called out, stopping his patrol to face the group as they departed. The soldier patrolling in front of the Tomb yelled out to correct them after some in the group were laughing and chatting.

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Hegseth was standing and taking photos in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser and deputy assistant Tami Radabaugh. The group had gathered for the ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day. CNN asked the Pentagon for comment.

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of the most sacred war memorials in the U.S., marking the final resting place of an unknown soldier who was killed in World War I. A soldier assigned to The Old Guard, or 3rd Infantry Regiment, has been guarding the tomb around the clock, rain or shine, since 1948. Foreign dignitaries, presidents, public figures and politicians frequently visit the Tomb to pay their respects to American service members.

Hegseth and his team were at Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony that was also attended by President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The ceremony took place on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The sentinel's reprimand came as the group departed from the tomb area. The soldier stopped his patrol to face the group and delivered the admonition about maintaining silence and respect.

Strict Etiquette At The Tomb

Some members of Hegseth's group were laughing and talking after taking photos, which prompted the soldier's action. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier remains a site of deep reverence, where visitors are expected to observe strict silence. The Old Guard has maintained a continuous vigil since 1948, standing watch in all weather conditions. This tradition honors the unidentified service members who have died in American wars.

The incident highlights the expectations of decorum at the hallowed site. The sentinel's rebuke serves as a reminder of the solemnity required at the memorial. The Pentagon has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.