HBAR shares continue its sharp decline by 3.79 percent in the last day, currently testing the critical $0.055 support zone against a backdrop of bearish technical indicators and broader market volatility.

Hedera has recorded a decline of 3.79% in the past 24 hours, extending its ongoing downward trajectory within the cryptocurrency market. This recent drop follows a significant structural break in mid-October when the asset lost its former support floor at $0.088, a level that historically provided stability for investors. The breach of this threshold triggered a sustained wave of selling pressure that has persisted through the current week, despite broader market volatility that typically creates both risks and opportunities for traders.

HBAR Technical Support and Trend Analysis

At the time of this report, market participants and algorithmic traders are closely monitoring the $0.055 support zone as the primary line of defense for bulls attempting to stem the bleeding. The asset has struggled to maintain higher ground after a failed attempt to push past the $0.107 swing level established in February. This resistance level was challenged twice previously, with each rejection resulting in further downside movement, most notably during a third attempt in September that ended in failure.

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Weekly price charts indicate a bearish long-term trend continuation as the price closed a weekly session below the $0.0645 swing low. Additionally, the $0.0575 level, which had served as a critical support baseline since November 2024, has also been breached. These technical breakdowns suggest that the structural integrity of the uptrend has been severely compromised, forcing long-term HBAR investors to reconsider their bullish positions in light of the steady losses and the inability to defend key demand zones.

Canary Capital ETF Holdings and Market Sentiment

In a developing narrative for the broader ecosystem, Canary Capital's HBAR spot ETF, which remains the only U.S. spot ETF offering direct exposure to the token, currently holds approximately 549 million HBAR tokens. This accumulation represents roughly 1.3% of the total 43 billion circulating supply, signaling a significant institutional commitment to the asset class. The presence of such a large volume of tokens within a regulated infrastructure is generally viewed as a long-term bullish factor, as it removes supply from the open market and demonstrates confidence in the underlying technology.

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However, this institutional accumulation has yet to offset the dominant downtrend or reverse the current market pessimism. The asset has posted seven consecutive weekly bearish candles, a technical pattern that confirms the persistence of selling pressure despite the bullish signal from Canary Capital. While the ETF holdings provide a foundation for future stability, the immediate market dynamics are driven by short-term traders and algorithmic selling that outweighs the slow, steady accumulation of institutional capital.

Short-Term Trading Zones and Future Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, the $0.059 and $0.054 levels have emerged as the most critical horizontal zones for swing traders to monitor in the coming days. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the neutral 50 mark, indicating that bears currently retain the upper hand in the short-term momentum. Conversely, the Stochastic RSI is approaching a bullish crossover, a technical signal that could precede a short-term price bounce if momentum shifts favorably.

Traders are advised to view any potential bounce near the $0.058 to $0.059 range as a potential selling opportunity rather than a trend reversal. A breakdown below the $0.0548 level would confirm further bearishness and likely accelerate the decline toward lower support structures. Conversely, a decisive breakout past $0.0594 would signal respite from the downtrend and could pave the way for a more substantial corrective rally, although such a move would require sustained buying volume to overcome the heavy overhead resistance established in recent months.

The convergence of breached technical supports, negative momentum indicators, and the lagging impact of ETF inflows suggests that Hedera faces a challenging environment in the immediate future. While the presence of 549 million tokens in the Canary Capital ETF offers a bullish undercurrent for long-term holders, the short-term price action is dominated by sellers defending the $0.055 zone. Market participants should remain vigilant for a confirmed break above $0.0594 or a capitulation below $0.0548 to determine the next major directional move.