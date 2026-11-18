Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a yellow snowfall warning for Calgary as heavy snow impacts southern Alberta, prompting snow-clearing crews and police warnings for hazardous driving conditions.

Following a period of unseasonably warm weather in November, Calgary experienced a significant return of winter conditions on Wednesday with heavy snow accumulation. The precipitation began on Tuesday afternoon and intensified throughout the evening, disrupting normal traffic patterns and requiring immediate municipal response. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) confirmed that a yellow snowfall warning, originally issued on Tuesday, remains active for Wednesday across the city.

Official Snowfall Predictions and Timeline

Environmental officials indicate that snow at times heavy continues over much of southern Alberta during the warning period. Areas near the Saskatchewan border may experience a transition from rain mixed with snow early in the morning before conditions change to heavy snowfall. The agency forecasts additional snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres for the current day, bringing total accumulation estimates between 10 and 25 centimetres. The agency states the snow event is expected to conclude by the evening.

Also read Snowfall Warnings Issued for Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan

Municipal Snow Removal and Traffic Management

To mitigate the impact of the storm, Calgary snow-clearing crews operated through the night to plow and sand priority routes. Snowplows and graders are deployed in full force to clear busy arterial roads such as Crowchild, Glenmore, and Macleod Trail. Operations also focus specifically on bridges, hills, and major intersections to maintain critical transport links. The city has stated that not all roads will be cleared at once, with residential streets far down the list in the priority queue.

Police Response to Weather-Related Collisions

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) urged drivers to slow down and leave substantial space between vehicles due to the hazardous conditions. Between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the police service responded to 38 non-injury collisions. During that same timeframe, officers attended five injury collisions, all of which were minor, and ten hit-and-run incidents. These figures highlight the immediate safety risks posed by the rapidly deteriorating road surfaces.

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Highway Conditions and Regional Safety Warnings

Alberta RCMP reported on Wednesday that many highways in the southern region are in extremely poor condition due to the persistent weather. Police are responding to multiple collisions across the region, with vehicles of all types becoming stuck in ditches and on roadways. The RCMP emphasized that travelling without proper winter equipment puts all motorists at risk. Drivers are reminded to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions and possible delays when travel is necessary.

Driver Recommendations and Resource Updates

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, allow extra stopping distance, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped for winter travel. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police stress that these precautions are essential to prevent accidents and ensure personal safety. For real-time information, 511 Alberta serves as a helpful resource for checking road conditions, particularly for drivers using Deerfoot Trail or Stoney Trail, which are maintained by the province. Residents should consult these official channels for the latest updates on travel disruptions.