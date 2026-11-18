Environment and Climate Change Canada issues yellow snowfall warnings for Calgary as a low-pressure system brings accumulating snow and reduced visibility.

A potent low-pressure system has moved into Alberta from the south, resulting in heavy wet snow that has blanketed the region starting early Wednesday. This significant weather event has prompted immediate responses from meteorological authorities and has already begun to impact travel conditions across the province. The rapid accumulation of snow is expected to continue through the day, with authorities advising caution for all commuters and travelers.

Current Snowfall Warnings and Safety Alerts

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued yellow-level snowfall warnings on Tuesday, a measure that explicitly included the city of Calgary. These initial warnings were subsequently expanded as the weather system began to produce significant amounts of precipitation across the affected areas. A special weather statement has also been issued for regions north of the primary warning zone to ensure residents in those territories remain informed of potential hazards.

Also read Snowfall Warnings Issued for Southern Alberta and Saskatchewan

The meteorological agency has provided specific guidance regarding the volume of snow expected to accumulate during this event. According to their detailed forecast, accumulating snow will continue today, with total amounts of 5 to 10 cm expected in the warned regions. This quantitative data allows residents and transportation officials to plan for the specific intensity of the storm and take necessary precautions against slippery road conditions.

Reduced Visibility and Driving Hazards

Drivers and pedestrians are currently facing severely reduced visibility due to a complex combination of atmospheric and environmental factors. The primary cause is the falling precipitation itself, but this is exacerbated by blowing snow that is being whipped up by wind currents near the ground. Saturated air sitting close to the surface is trapping moisture and reducing clarity, creating a dense whiteout effect in many parts of the region.

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Furthermore, moisture being kicked up from vehicles contributes significantly to the poor visibility conditions. As tires splash slush and wet snow into the air, the mixture settles on windshields and mirrors, making it difficult for operators to see. This compounding factor means that even if visibility improves slightly naturally, the movement of traffic can instantly reduce it again, requiring heightened attention and reduced speeds.

Weather Outlook for the Upcoming Week

The current storm system is expected to taper off later Wednesday, providing a brief window of respite for the population. Thursday will be a dry day for the Calgary area, offering an opportunity for cleanup and repair efforts without the immediate threat of fresh accumulation. However, this relief will be short-lived as meteorological models indicate another weather system is already in motion.

More snow is expected on Friday when a new system starts to track in from the north. This second system will track south along the foothills, potentially bringing additional challenges to the region in the coming days. The back-to-back nature of these weather events means that drainage systems and road maintenance crews will be under continuous pressure to keep infrastructure safe and passable.

Temperature Trends and Seasonal Context

Temperatures will remain cool throughout this period, with daytime highs sitting below freezing from Wednesday evening until the middle of next week. This persistent cold ensures that any snowfall will remain on the ground and contribute to icy conditions on untreated surfaces. The sustained sub-freezing temperatures also pose risks for infrastructure, including frozen pipes and strained heating systems for vulnerable populations.

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To provide context for the severity of this cold snap, the normal high in Calgary this time of year is 2 C with a low of -10 C. The current conditions are holding temperatures well below these seasonal averages, indicating a significant deviation from the norm. This prolonged cold spell may disrupt daily routines and increase energy consumption as residents seek to maintain warmth in their homes.