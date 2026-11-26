A major storm system disrupted Thanksgiving travel and celebrations across the United States, forcing the postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time and causing widespread flooding, power outages, and snow.

New York City postponed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in its history on Thursday, citing safety concerns over high winds that could affect the parade's massive balloons.

The event was rescheduled for Saturday. The decision came as a major storm system brought foul weather to both coasts, causing coastal flooding, power outages, and travel chaos across the United States. More than 800,000 homes and businesses were without electricity Thursday afternoon, with the majority of outages in East Coast states, according to poweroutage.us. By midday, 1,700 flights to or from U.S. destinations were delayed and more than 400 were cancelled, according to FlightAware.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Postponed to Saturday Due to Severe Storm

Storm Disrupts Air Travel Across Eastern U.S

The National Weather Service warned that the storm would hamper air travel at eastern U.S. airports into Friday morning, with reduced visibility, greater turbulence, strong winds, and aircraft icing. Wind gusts were expected to hit 50 mph (80 kph) or higher along the Interstate 95 corridor. All of New Jersey was under a state of emergency declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday night, as were parts of New York following a declaration from Gov.

Kathy Hochul. Wind advisories stretched from northern Georgia to most of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. In New York City, two people had to be rescued from their cars due to flooding, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday morning. He cautioned people not to walk, bike, or drive through flooded areas.

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There is no destination worth your safety, Mamdani said. The storm flooded coastal villages and cities from North Carolina through New Jersey as high tide rolled in Thursday morning. Roads were closed, and emergency workers rescued people from cars stranded in water. Avalon, New Jersey, experienced some of the worst flooding in its history, according to Borough Business Administrator Scott J. Wahl.

Not quite Hurricane Sandy, Wahl said, referring to the benchmark storm for his village on the far south end of New Jersey's Atlantic coast. Floodwaters washed debris over roads, and a few drivers were rescued after driving around barricades into floodwaters, but no injuries were reported. In Ocean City, New Jersey, Lance Miller, 54, said floodwaters in his neighborhood were about a foot deep and that driving to the nearest supermarket would probably destroy your car.

I wouldn't do that, I'm a car guy, said Miller. You're gonna have a good foot of water that you'd have to drive through. Miller, who had his Thanksgiving meal preparations set, said he would stay indoors with his wife and daughter. But some of his friends were not so lucky, he said, and had flooding inside their homes.

So they're dealing with cleanup, you know, he said. In Margate City near Atlantic City, New Jersey, the fire department posted video on Facebook of water pouring through streets even before heavy rains started. A firefighter said the tide was coming in ferociously, still an hour before its peak. Water closed in on steps to houses, and businesses piled sandbags in front of their doors.

Floods Force Highway and Bridge Closures

The storm also prompted temporary closures of highways and bridges. The nearly 18-mile (29-kilometer) Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in Virginia was closed for several hours Thursday morning because of high winds. NC 12, the only highway connecting Hatteras Island on the North Carolina Outer Banks to the mainland, was closed after seawater breached the dunes and covered the two-lane highway. Crews did not know when it might reopen.

In Norfolk, Virginia, tornado warnings blared on phones around the metro area as families prepared to celebrate Thanksgiving. Winds topping 50 mph (80 kph) were reported around the metropolitan area of more than 1.8 million people, and the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, a 23-mile (37-kilometer) crossing leading into the city, was shut down. In Maryland, nearly two million water customers in Montgomery and Prince George's counties were asked to conserve water because of intermittent power disruptions associated with the storm.

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The storms also prompted several brief tornado warnings on Thursday, including a rare twister southeast of Seattle, Washington. Winter storm warnings and watches were posted for parts of Missouri and Illinois. St. Louis recorded 7.3 inches (18.5 centimeters) of snowfall, and Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, recorded 14 inches.

Heavy Snow Damages Ice Arena Roof

Up to 13 inches (33 centimeters) of snow was expected around St. Louis by Thursday afternoon. In Wentzville, Missouri, heavy snow damaged the roof of the Wentzville Ice Arena early Thursday morning. The roof partially collapsed at about 3 a.m. while the arena was empty, according to Wentzville's Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lueck. The arena, which hosts hockey and other ice skating activities, will remain closed until further notice.

Snow fell as far south as north Alabama, where giant flakes dropped from the sky Thursday morning, although it was too warm in most locations for it to stick and make it a rare white Thanksgiving. Flooding along the Pacific coast persisted Thursday, caused by high-tide driven waves and strong winds. Conditions were expected to continue into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Record-breaking tides along the California coast forced residents to evacuate from Humboldt County in the far north to the San Francisco Bay Area and down to Ventura County near Los Angeles. King tides occur when the gravitational pulls of the moon and sun align to raise water levels, and their effects this year are being amplified. Coastal flood warnings were issued from Southern California to the San Francisco area to the Oregon and Washington coasts.

Video showed a massive wave tearing down part of the Pacifica pier in California on Wednesday and slamming it into the ocean. Officials had closed the L-shaped pier in the summer after finding cracks in the structure. North of San Francisco, Marin County officials issued an evacuation warning for residents of beachfront properties in Stinson Beach, saying large waves expected through the afternoon could send water and debris into roads and homes. The warning was lifted later Wednesday.

California King Tides Force Evacuations

In Southern California, a water quality specialist with the City of Huntington Beach removed trash from a water channel in Sunset Beach during a king tide event. I'm just trying to do something positive while I'm out here, said Kevin Scally, as he prepared to help residents. In San Diego, surfer Justin Holly was seen riding big waves as they crashed into and damaged the Ocean Beach Pier.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner posted more than a dozen itinerary changes on social media Thursday morning, starting with one that said trains could not run through San Clemente due to track damage. It also suspended service between Irvine and Oceanside because of washouts caused by high tide conditions. Service was further shut down from San Diego north to Oceanside and up to Los Angeles International Airport.