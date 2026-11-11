Southern British Columbia Faces More Heavy Rain and 100 km/h Winds From New Storm

Environment Canada says a brief lull this morning will give way to re-intensified rain and strong winds through the weekend, with rainfall totals up to 250 millimetres and flood watches across Vancouver Island and the South Coast.

Southern British Columbia is set to endure another round of heavy rain and damaging winds as a new atmospheric river system moves in, after days of drenching storms soaked the region.

Environment Canada meteorologist Michael Gismondi says there may be a possible lull this morning before the rain re-intensifies later in the day. The wet conditions are expected to persist into the weekend. The current weather pattern is part of a series of atmospheric river systems that have been battering the coast this week. Gismondi says the next storm will arrive soon after the brief morning break.

Also read Veteran Parking Exemptions Spread Across British Columbia Cities

Heavy Rain and Wind Warnings Issued for Southern B.C. Regions

The second storm in the series already brought howling winds and torrential rain to parts of the province on Sunday morning. Orange rainfall warnings raised by Environment Canada on Monday remain in place for Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky regions, where upwards of 160 millimetres of rain is predicted. Western and inland Vancouver Island could see amounts top 250 millimetres.

Advertisement

The weather office also warns residents of central British Columbia about a strong and slow-moving system bringing damaging winds. Gusts are expected to reach around 100 kilometres per hour in some areas before easing tonight. Officials say utility outages are likely and driving may be difficult because of the risk of injury from falling debris. The strong winds can also cause hazardous conditions for motorists and the likelihood of power disruptions.

B.C.

Drivers Advised to Monitor Conditions and Avoid Travel During Peak Rain

's Transportation Ministry is urging drivers to monitor conditions and prepare for high winds, heavy rainfall and possible flooding in southern coastal regions for the rest of the week. The ministry has recommended that motorists head home early and avoid unplanned travel during peak rainfall hours to reduce the risk of injury from falling objects. Flood watches continue to cover much of Vancouver Island and the South Coast.

On Tuesday, November 11, 2026, British Columbia's River Forecast Centre issued high streamflow advisories for southern Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley. The advisories alert communities to the growing threat of flooding as rainfall volumes and wind speeds increase. Residents in affected areas may experience prolonged driving delays, possible street flooding and power disruptions. Utility companies have warned that outages are likely in the coming days.

Advertisement

Authorities continue to monitor the fastest-moving storm fronts and adjust warnings as needed. People are advised to keep up to date with local news and Environment Canada's latest advisories to stay informed about changing weather conditions throughout the weekend. The Transportation Ministry says drivers should watch road conditions and be prepared for hazardous weather across southern coastal areas for the remainder of the week.