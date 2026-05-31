Heavy Rain Arrives in Calgary, Annual Shearing Day Celebrated in Cambridge

Heavy rain is expected to hit Calgary on Monday and Tuesday, according to city experts. Meanwhile, over 50 guests, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, attended the Annual Shearing Day at Chassagne Farm in Cambridge, where they had a wooly good time watching sheep being sheared.

Heavy rain arrives in Calgary, with plenty still to come Monday and Tuesday, according to city experts. The Annual Shearing Day at Chassagne Farm in Cambridge was attended by over 50 guests, including the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, who all reportedly had a wooly good time.

The event featured sheep being sheared, and it is an annual tradition for the farm. Meanwhile, in other news, a United Airlines flight to Spain was forced to turn back to Newark after a possible security threat was reported. Dutch health officials have cleared a ship to sail again after it was previously quarantined due to concerns over hantavirus. Canadian midfielder Marcelo Flores will miss the World Cup following an ACL rupture.

A group of parents in Saanich are demanding action after a crosswalk near Colquitz Middle School was removed, raising safety concerns. In a separate incident, two Ontario trappers have been fined for abandoning a bear and a wolf. The Attorney General has been asked to review a comment made by Ford, which has sparked controversy. An illegal online cannabis shop has been shut down.

The family of a woman who was shaken by a daytime break-in is calling for justice. The top stories of the week include these incidents, as well as a whale that set a new distance record for humpback whales. Malaysia has introduced age checks for social media accounts, barring those under 16 from creating profiles. In shopping news, a Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has been praised for its benefits to scalp and hair health.

A smart laundry basket has been touted as a solution to household arguments, and a range of budget-friendly beauty products has been identified as dupes for more expensive items. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is ending soon, and shoppers are advised to take advantage of last-minute discounts before it's too late.

In a separate development, a new electric vehicle, bike, and technology exhibition has been hosted in Regina, and the future of William Hawrelak Park in Edmonton has been discussed, with experts weighing in on its potential upgrades





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Calgary Rain Annual Shearing Day Chassagne Farm Lieutenant Governor Of Ontario United Airlines Flight Hantavirus Ship Marcelo Flores World Cup Saanich Crosswalk Removal Ontario Trappers Fined Ford Comment Review Illegal Online Cannabis Shop Whale Distance Record Malaysia Social Media Age Checks Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Smart Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Electric Vehicle Technology Exhibition William Hawrelak Park Upgrades

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