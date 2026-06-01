Heated Rivalry Leads Canadian Screen Awards as Show Expands Broadcast

The hockey drama Heated Rivalry is the frontrunner at the Canadian Screen Awards after a strong showing at the scripted television gala, while the ceremony makes history with a multi-network broadcast and honors Mike Myers.

It's the biggest night in Canadian entertainment, and the fan-favourite hockey drama Heated Rivalry is poised to dominate as the Canadian Screen Awards wrap up with their marquee finale on Sunday.

The series enters the night riding on a red-hot winning streak after collecting 13 awards from its 18 nominations during Saturday night's gala for scripted television. Now it's set to battle it out for several of the evening's top prizes, including best drama series and best lead performer.

Fans have been lining the red carpet at the CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto, where the event is being held, hoping to catch a glimpse of the show's stars, Hudson Williams and Sophie Nélisse, whose performances have helped turn the series into a worldwide sensation. The show has been steaming up TV screens with its romance between two hockey players played by Williams and Connor Storrie.

Nélisse, who plays Williams' on-screen girlfriend Rose Landry and who nabbed a Screen Award for best supporting performer on Saturday, will be presented with this year's Radius Award. It's an honour that recognizes individuals whose work has gained international recognition and contributes to Canada's global reputation.

"There's so many projects that hit critical mass this year," Phung told CBC's Griffin Jaeger at Thursday's rehearsal. "Eyes are on our industry, eyes are watching our projects, fans have found things they love.... I'm just so excited to be a part of it - and honestly, it's genuinely an honour to be able to host this night.

" Ahead of the Canadian Screen Awards, host Andrew Phung looks back at the style and energy of awards-show icons. The Nunavut-shot series has already picked up seven awards, including best writing and best supporting performer during Saturday's gala. It remains in the running for some of the top prizes, including best comedy series and best lead performer for Anna Lambe.

The film has already claimed all nine awards for which it was nominated and will look to complete the sweep by snagging the brass ring for best motion picture. Sunday night's ceremony will also honour comedian Mike Myers. The Toronto-born star will be on hand to receive the Icon Award, recognizing his ongoing contributions to the industry both at home and abroad. Myers' appearance is fitting on a history-making night for the Canadian Screen Awards.

For the first time, the ceremony will be broadcast across multiple networks and streaming platforms, including CBC, CTV and Global. Organizers billed the expanded broadcast as a celebration of Canadian culture and a show of support for homegrown talent. Below is a list of the nominees in the major categories to be presented at Sunday night's ceremony. The list will be updated with the winners as the show goes on





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