Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels dropped 0.4 percent in 2026, but scientists attribute the decline to oil shocks from the Iran war rather than clean energy progress.

Global carbon pollution from fossil fuels fell slightly in 2026, but scientists say the drop is mainly due to oil shocks from the war in Iran, not climate action.

Global Carbon Emissions Figure

The world emitted 42.2 billion tons (38.2 billion metric tons) of heat-trapping carbon dioxide from burning coal, oil and gas, a 0.4 percent decrease from the previous year. That figure equals about 1,335 tons (1,211 metric tons) of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere every second.

Also read Ottawa Public Library Delayed to 2026 as Construction Nears Exterior Completion

The international team of more than 140 scientists uses data from around the world to calculate the yearly emissions figure, with estimates for the last few months of the year, and presents them at the annual global climate conference. The study was released in November 2026.

Advertisement

War Drives Fossil Fuel Decline

Glen Peters, a scientist at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway and a study co-author, said the decline is largely driven by the war in Iran and events in the Strait of Hormuz. The war has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping artery for petroleum products, pushing up global prices of gasoline and oil. Peters called it a little bit of good news but for the wrong reasons.

Peters said the team is certain the drop is related to war-triggered energy shocks because of both the timing and type of fuel emission reductions. If the overall carbon dioxide drop were due solely to a rise in renewables and a systemic decline in fossil fuel use, oil emissions would slowly rise to a peak and then slowly decline afterward, he said. Instead, this year oil emissions went up and then suddenly dropped 2 percent.

Historical Context Of Emission Drops

This is the third time global carbon pollution has dropped in the 21st century. The other two times were the global recession in 2009 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In those past crises, people hoped the recovery would emphasize clean energy, Peters said, but at the end of the day, we seem to go back to where we were before. Even though fossil fuel emissions fell slightly, overall global carbon dioxide emissions went up 1 percent.

That is because land use changes, such as deforestation and human-caused peat fires, increased faster than fossil fuel burning decreased, the study said. Most of the world's biggest carbon polluting nations, including China, the United States, Europe and Japan, showed about a 1 percent drop in emissions this year. Peters attributed that drop to the oil shock. India's fossil fuel pollution went up 4.4 percent this year, the study found.

China Emission Trends

China's emission drop raised eyebrows and hope among some experts who have been waiting for the country's ever-growing emissions to start falling. Mohamed Adow, director of the environmental group Power Shift Africa, said in an email that China is giving real reasons to be optimistic that its emissions may have peaked. Adow said China is building the world's first major electrostate, investing at extraordinary speed and scale in solar power, wind energy, electric vehicles and the infrastructure to support them.

Advertisement

He said this is not a temporary response to an oil crisis but a fundamental transformation of China's economy that is steadily reducing its dependence on fossil fuels. Niklas Höhne, co-founder of Germany's NewClimate Institute, said permanent shifts are happening, especially with skyrocketing switches to electric cars and trucks, especially in Asia. He thinks the global peak of carbon emissions is near or already here.

But Malte Mienshausen, a climate science and policy expert at the University of Melbourne in Australia, said oil producing nations and companies not affected by the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz reaped tremendous windfall gains. That boosts their efforts to look for oil outside the Middle East, he said, which will dampen any short-term effects of reduced carbon emissions from the war.

Peters said it is very abstract to think about the magnitude of what is thrown into the atmosphere every year, but it is a ginormous number. He said if it was black and not transparent, the sky would be dark. Adow said the world should not lose sight of the bigger picture. The world is still pumping more than a thousand metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every second, he said in an email.

Jonathan Overpeck, environment dean at the University of Michigan, said we are not phasing out fossil fuels fast enough, but some progress is better than no progress. The Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.