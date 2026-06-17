Hearts Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof Joins Perth Glory on Season-Long Loan

Perth Glory have bolstered their midfield with the signing of Calem Nieuwenhof on loan from Hearts. The 25-year-old Australian returns home after struggling with injuries in Scotland, aiming to regain his form and contribute to the Glory's ambitions for the upcoming A-League season.

Hearts midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof has returned to his native Australia in search of regular first-team football, with Perth Glory 's football director describing the season-long loan as "a coup" for the A-League club.

The 25-year-old joined Hearts in 2023 from Western Sydney Wanderers and made 29 appearances in his first season with the Scottish Premiership club. But that was down to 14 the following season after missing the first six months through injury and he only played four times at the start of the last campaign before picking up another injury in the League Cup against Dumbarton.

"It is a club with huge potential and I'm hoping we can challenge for the title this season. Having worked with Adam Griffiths and Tomi Vidovic before, I know the high standards they set, which is a big reason I am so keen to join the club.

" Nieuwenhof, an Australia Under-23 cap, came through the youth ranks with Sydney club Manly United before joining Sydney FC then Western Sydney. Glory football director Stan Lazaridis said: "Calem is a top-class player and securing his services is a real coup for the us. He worked with Adam Griffiths previously at Manly United, so he knows his style of play and he's a perfect fit for it.

There's no doubt in my mind that he can be a key figure as we look to secure finals football in the coming season.





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